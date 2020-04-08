Carole King’s musical cast sings “You have a friend” in quarantine

You had a friend in the cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” when the coronavirus closed.

Turning in the comfort of their respective homes, actors and musicians from various productions of the musical jukebox came together to sing the ever more exhilarating classic of 1971 “You’ve Got a Friend” in support of the Fund actors in the midst of a public health crisis.

The wellness video was created Tuesday on “CBS This Morning” and now has thousands of views on YouTube. Even King herself had fun, joining the video at the last minute to deliver a “You Have a Friend” finale.

“When you are down and confused / And you need a helping hand / And nothing, nothing is fine”, dozens of voices harmonize as more and more squares fill the screen “Brady Bunch “-style. “Close your eyes and think of me / And soon I’ll be there / To brighten up even your darkest night.”

Participants – including past and present ladies Kennedy Caughell, Chilina Kennedy, Abby Mueller and Tony Winner Jessie Mueller – are joined by a variety of children, partners and guest pets, whose hugs and kisses add extra joy candid.

Some interpreters hold up placards with messages of solidarity, such as “I’m here for you, brothers and sisters” or “I don’t wear pants”.

At the end of the hopeful montage, Brian Stokes Mitchell, president of the Actors Fund, asks viewers to “continue to help us care for and donate today.” Last month, the actor in “Kiss Me, Kate” and “Ragtime” revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but that he “was doing well”.

In recent days, King has been going on Instagram to send love to those on the frontline of the epidemic and to others affected by the pandemic. A week ago, she refined the lyrics to her 1971 song “So Far Away” to promote social distancing.

“So far / Everyone has to stay in the same place / It would be so nice to see your face at my door / It doesn’t help to know / You’re only time,” she sang, unlike to the original lines: “So far / Nobody stays in the same place anymore?”

“I hope you and your family are well and all of you are well,” said King before embarking on the updated version of “So Far Away.” “I wish the same to all health professionals who do such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who bring the groceries and collect the garbage.

“There are so many things that I don’t even know, but I don’t take it for granted, none of that. Thank you all. And thank you all for staying and making sure that we do our part to help get out of this crisis. May it be soon! “