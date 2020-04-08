Car dealers criticized by coronavirus are ready to reach an agreement

The showrooms for new cars are closed. The inventory is more than inflated. Car dealers are bleeding and ready to negotiate.

In other words, if you are lucky enough to be healthy and have a reasonable chance of keeping your job, now is the time to buy a car.

You will need to shop from home – or wherever you shelter on site. You will need to be familiar with online shopping and be prepared to negotiate the price by email or phone. But the bargaining power in favor of the buyer has rarely been so unbalanced.

The rules faced by car dealers vary from city to city or county to county. Certain counties, including Sacramento, allow the exhibition halls to remain open. No sales, including online sales, are allowed in the city of Los Angeles, but are generally allowed in L.A. County and the rest of the state. Governor Gavin Newsom’s shelter order is vague on auto sales, but in all cases, tighter local orders take precedence.

“Dealers are desperate to generate revenue,” said Sheldon Sandler, who runs an automobile dealership advisory service in Princeton, New Jersey. “You can expect great deals from anyone who can deliver a car to you.”

How desperate? “It is a treasury business. Make no mistake, the economic impact [on dealers] is serious, “said Brian Maas, president of the California New Car Dealers Assn. “If you plan to sell 10 cars a day and sell one or zero, that’s $ 350,000 a day.”

It’s not just California, of course. There are approximately 16,700 car dealers in the United States.

AutoNation, the country’s largest auto dealer chain, recently laid off 7,000 workers and said it would delay capital spending by $ 50 million. Penske Corp., which operates another large dealership chain, said it would lay off an unidentified number of workers and delay investment of $ 150 million.

“These are nuances from 2008-2009,” Peter Automotive, president of the National Automobile Dealers Assn., Told Automotive News. “Only it looks like it will have a much bigger impact.”

Chad Kelman, general manager of Community Chevrolet in Burbank, summed up the situation succinctly in a telephone interview: “Business is good – and the offers are good for smoking.”

How good is this? Dealers advertise prices around 3% to 5% below the sticker price, based on an unscientific review of Southern California dealership websites. Manufacturers offer many incentives – 0% financing, loans for 84 months (seven years) and 90 days before the first payment – on a wide variety of vehicles.

Passenger vehicle sales in the United States had already begun to drop after a historic annual high of 17.46 million vehicles in 2016. Auto debt also flared the red flag: economists warned last year that 7 million auto customers were 90 days or more behind on their auto loans. . Car manufacturers were trying to avoid widespread incentives to suppress profits. Then the pandemic struck.

The biggest price drops will go to those who are ready to negotiate and leave if the dealership doesn’t want to follow. Even in difficult times, sales representatives will naturally try to offer the highest possible price while offering options and extras.

Although nobody wants to say it officially, dealers and other industry experts have told The Times that when pressed, representatives of many dealers will sell at a loss, just to keep some money.

One of the reasons why liquidity is reduced: even though motor vehicle maintenance and repair shops are allowed to stay open under the strictest home stay orders, few owners are willing to bring their cars for repair – either because they fear exposure to the coronavirus or because they just don’t drive the vehicles anyway. That means “you can negotiate even on the service side, if you need something serious for your car,” said Sandler.

Even with online transactions, the delivery of the car and the finalization of the paperwork involve human interaction and therefore a risk of exposure, even minimal. Although many car dealers and most banks can accept electronic signatures or process administrative transactions through FedEx, the state of California remains an analog means of communication.

“The Motor Vehicle Department still needs a wet signature,” said Kelman.

To deliver a car, Community Chevy first disinfects it and then drives it to the buyer’s home or workplace. The driver wears a mask and gloves; the transaction can be made on the hood of the new car or truck.

The driver will bring a mask and gloves that the customer can use “when available,” said Kelman. “But they are not always available.”

The fluidity of buying cars online varies depending on the dealer.

“For the majority of dealers, online sales were only a small percentage of total sales” before the coronavirus hit, said Joern Buss, an automotive consultant with Oliver Wyman. Most are “not set up to handle” a surge in online demand.

The range of online expertise can be seen on the Toyota websites of Oxnard and Toyota of Orange, which belong to two different dealer groups.

It was difficult to determine whether a car could be purchased online at Toyota of Oxnard. The Times tried the chat function twice to see if Internet sales were supported, and both times the chat representative – who appeared to be human – said he didn’t know. General Manager John Hautman has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Toyota of Orange includes a drop-down list option on the home page titled “Express Store” which seamlessly guides a buyer through the buying process – albeit in the end, the customer is advised that a sales representative would help fill out the documents (with the possibility, of course, of some upselling).

“We have been experiencing this for some time,” said Allen Moznett, general manager of Toyota of Orange. But the pandemic has pushed its dealer up the learning curve. “We are trying to control online sales now.”

Buyers can also try out a number of online car sales specialists, such as True Car, Cars Direct, Fair and Carvana. Navigating sites is easier than most reseller sites, and comparing prices is easier, but since you don’t usually deal directly with a sales representative, it’s extremely difficult to set an extremely low price .

Moznett said that after the crisis, “the information gathering process will likely be done online” before and after a visit to the showroom. But he believes that over time, most buyers will return to the showrooms.

“They want to come in, look at the cars, smell the new car,” he said. “The color of a car on a computer and the colors of the car are different.”

The duration of the pandemic and the duration of the closing of the exhibition halls are unknown. A March 30 survey by the California dealer group showed that 130 of the 322 dealers who responded said they could maintain their operations at current sales levels for just one to three months. The group represents 1,409 dealers in total.

Sandler said that dealer failures are inevitable, but “every time we go through a crisis, you lose undercapitalized dealers. Ultimately, sales will return to normal, but with fewer larger resellers. “