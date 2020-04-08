Californian hit mom for hiding toilet paper

An angry Californian tried to wipe the floor with his own mother – when he accused her of hoarding toilet paper in the middle of the coronavirus lock and hit her face, the cops said.

Adrian Yan, 26, was arrested on a battery charge after Monday’s roaring noise at his home in the town of Saugus, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“Apparently, the family troubles started after a dispute over the toilet paper,” Miller told the Post. “[Yan’s mother] said she hid it because he was consuming too much. “

Yan was reportedly so enraged that he punched his 40-year-old mother in the face, but she later refused medical treatment.

Santa Clarita Valley train station deputies saw a recent increase in reports of domestic unrest during the California pandemic stay at home directive, Miller said.

“Tensions are high in many households,” she said.

Yan lived at home with his mother and other relatives, said Miller. We don’t know how much.

Deputies tweeted about the incident Tuesday evening.

“Family disturbance calls can start with small things and then escalate,” department officials wrote.