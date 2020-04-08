Businessman Arrested For Stealing About 2 Million Coronavirus Masks

A Spanish businessman ripped about two million face masks from a warehouse – and sold all but 100 in neighboring Portugal before he was arrested, according to new reports.

The suspect, identified only as the director of a famous local real estate company, swept away masks and other protective equipment, including surgical gloves, in February in a locked warehouse in the city of Santiago de Compostela – where a medical supply company that had liquidated them, according to local police, according to Metro UK.

The suspected thief then sold the items to contacts in Portugal, police said. The Portuguese authorities helped the investigators to resolve the case.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government was forced to buy face masks in China during an emergency purchase because the virus has infected its citizens, the report said.

Alfonso Rueda, vice president of the regional government of Xunta de Galicia, visited the site of the flight on Monday and found that only about 100 of the 2 million protective masks stored there had not been touched.

“The police have been informed that there may have been some precious health supplies that would have been so necessary in the fight against COVID-19,” he said, according to Metro. “It had been cleaned when they arrived. We calculate that two million face masks have been stolen. Only the boxes are left. “

“There are also empty boxes that contained surgical gloves but we don’t know at this point exactly how many are missing,” added Rueda.

The alleged thief deliberately selected items he knew to have a high resale value, the official said.

The man was identified and arrested by the authorities, and has already appeared in court, according to Rueda.

Court sources confirmed that he was released on bail during a closed-door hearing, Metro reported. The judicial investigation is still ongoing.

A total of 146,690 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Spain – second after the United States, with the highest number of infections, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University. A total of 14,555 people died from the virus in the country, the second highest death toll after Italy.