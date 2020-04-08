Braintree firefighter buys food for a needy caller during coronavirus – CBS Boston

BRAINTREE (CBS) – A Braintree firefighter went above and beyond to assist an elderly resident in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Jackie Giacchetti received a call that was different from most of the times she answered the phone.

“He said,” I need food. “I thought,” OK. I listened to a lot of calls to 911. This one is different, that’s for sure, ”said Giacchetti.

The man told Giacchetti his name and address, and listed several items he needed.

Giacchetti decided that she would go to the grocery store and pick up the items for the man.

“I left for about 20 minutes, came back to the station, knocked on the guy’s door with gloves and a mask,” she said. “He came to the door and his face was priceless. He was so grateful, so grateful. At a time like this, we are always looking for people. “

The Braintree firefighter said she decided to help the man because she hoped others would do the same in a similar situation.

“I just figured that if my friends or family members asked for help, advice or something, I would hope someone would do the same for them,” she said.