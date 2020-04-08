Boris Johnson “stable, in a good mood” in London ICU: Raab

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday released an optimistic report on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remained in an intensive care unit in a London hospital, treated for severe coronavirus symptoms.

Raab, whom Johnson delegated to partially replace him for certain roles during his hospitalization, said that Johnson “received the best care from the excellent medical team” and remained stable overnight and was in “good spirits”.

“I am sure he will get by because if there is one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he is a fighter,” Raab told reporters during a briefing at 10 Downing St. in London.

“It shocks us all. He is not only a Prime Minister, not only our boss, but also a colleague and also our friend. We hope he will be back very soon, ”added Raab.

Johnson, who remains conscious, was admitted to intensive care on Monday after his symptoms worsened and his doctors wanted him near a ventilator, if he needed it, which, according to Raab, had not been the case so far.

Asked how Johnson, who was campaigning to persuade the British to stay at home and stay away from society, contracted the virus, Raab replied that no one was safe.

“You have a virus that is completely blind. It is a very dangerous, highly contagious virus. This shows that no one is insensitive to him, ”he said.

“The number of people admitted to hospital with symptoms of coronavirus now stands at 18,589 and 6,159 have died,” said Raab.

Patrick Vallance, UK chief scientific adviser, said that a “substantial” reduction in social interactions should lead to a “substantial” reduction in new cases.

He said the number of deaths in the UK is expected to start declining about two weeks after the number of people in intensive care has dropped.

The 55-year-old conservative PM – who announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – was receiving oxygen at the St. Thomas’s Hospital in London, which overlooks Parliament directly.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove – who also found himself isolated after a family member showed symptoms – said Johnson had not been diagnosed with pneumonia, the London Times said.

Gove said that Johnson “is receiving the best care from the St. Thomas team and that our hopes and prayers are with him and his family.” And the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, insisted that Johnson was being treated by “some of the best medical personnel in the world, and he could not be in better hands.”

Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds also said she was sick for a week with classic symptoms of the virus, insisting on the weekend that she was “on the mend.” She could not see him despite his serious condition.