Boris Johnson in hospital for a second night fighting coronavirus

Johnson is in stable condition, according to Assistant Minister of Health Edward Argar.

“I understand that the Prime Minister is in a stable state,” Argar told Sky News UK on Wednesday. “He is comfortable and in a good mood. He has – in the past – had oxygen but he is not ventilated.”

It is not known when Argar was last informed of the Prime Minister’s condition. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove admitted on Tuesday that his ministerial colleagues were taken by surprise when they discovered that Johnson had been placed in intensive care.

A Downing Street spokesman said Tuesday night that Johnson, 55, was still “in intensive care for close surveillance” and “in good spirits”.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, whom Johnson has appointed to replace him while in hospital, said during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing that Prime Minister received “the best care from the excellent medical team. from St Thomas Hospital “in central London. .

Raab, 46, said that Johnson had received “standard oxygen treatment” and that he was “breathing without help”.

He said the PM “did not need mechanical ventilation or non-invasive breathing support”.

Raab, who is also First Secretary of State – Johnson’s highest cabinet minister – added: “I am sure he will get by because if there is one thing I know about this Prime Minister is a fighter and he ‘I will be back at the helm to guide us through this crisis as soon as possible. And for us in Cabinet we know exactly what he expects from us and what that he expects from us right now.

“I can reassure the Prime Minister, and we can reassure the public, that his team will not blink, and we will not back down from the task at hand at this crucial moment. We will keep our full attention and all our determination, with determination calm down to deliver the government’s plan to defeat the coronavirus. “

The Prime Minister was taken to hospital on Sunday evening. At the time, Downing Street said the decision was a precaution because he continued to have a cough and fever ten days after the test positive for coronavirus.

But his condition deteriorated on Monday, said Downing Street, and he was transferred to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas Hospital, near the Houses of Parliament.

The gravity of the Prime Minister’s state in times of national emergency, combined with the absence of a formal procedure for the succession of heads of government in the United Kingdom, has raised questions about who runs the country.

Few formal powers are invested specifically in the PM and key decisions are made collectively by the cabinet or its subcommittees. Many statutory powers are held by state secretaries. But in recent decades, the UK’s highest political office holders have adopted a more presidential style, and the radical nature of the Conservative Party’s last ruling election victory has been attributed to Johnson’s personal appeal among voters.

There is no recent precedent for a serving Prime Minister who became disabled for a long time.

Covid-19 decisions will be made in the usual way through the daily morning meeting, chaired by Raab, and other ministerial groups. Raab will not have the power to hire and fire ministers, and Johnson’s weekly hearings with the Queen will not take place at this time.

World leaders, including President Donald Trump, have expressed concern for the British Prime Minister and hope he will recover quickly