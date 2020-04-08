Birds that learn new behaviors are less likely to go extinct, study finds

These are just a few of the ways that birds have adapted – and optimized – their survival habits thanks to humans.

Now a new study has found that birds who are able to change their behavior in this way are less likely to become faded away than those who don’t adapt.

These adaptations may include incorporating new foods into their diet or developing new hunting techniques, said a team of researchers from McGill University in Canada and CREAF in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in a study published Monday.

These innovative behaviors are a measure of “behavioral plasticity”, which has long been considered beneficial in preventing extinction.

To test this on a global level, scientists have looked at reports of new behaviors among bird species and compared them with the level of risk for each species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List ( IUCN). The study includes more than 3,800 new behaviors among 8,600 bird species and concluded that the risk of extinction decreases as the number of new behaviors increases. “We have long suspected that this relationship between innovation and survival must exist, but we have now been able to verify it quantitatively,” said Simon Ducatez, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at McGill University and to CREAF, in a press release. However, the authors stressed that innovation can only protect birds from changes in their habitat and not from over-hunting or threats from invasive species. “You have to take into account that the species with the greatest capacity for innovation have longer generation times, which makes them more vulnerable to hunting,” said study co-author Daniel Sol, researcher at CREAF. “This implies that, contrary to popular belief, the ability to innovate protects animals from some but not all of the rapid changes in the environment.” The full study is published in the journal Ecology and evolution of nature.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/world/birds-new-behaviors-study-scli-intl-scn/index.html