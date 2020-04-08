Billie Jean King’s “delighted” tennis center is used as an emergency hospital to help relieve coronaviruses

Home to the US Open, the center is used as a 350-bed emergency hospital.
King, 76, stressed that the people working in the center, based in Queens, New York, should be celebrated. “Whenever I wake up, I go out for coffee in the morning and these first responders get up to go back and help the people who need it most,” she said.
Due to her health concerns and her age, King said she was in the vulnerable category.
“Everyone has to do what they have to do so that no one gets sick and what I have done is self-isolated,” she said, adding that she was exercising in her apartment. .
“I also have heart problems, I have type 2 diabetes, so I’m at risk.”
King said she liked the late night New York residents cheering for first responders. “It’s a time when you stop during the day and say thank you to everyone,” added the American.
