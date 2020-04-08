Billie Jean King’s “delighted” tennis center is used as an emergency hospital to help relieve coronaviruses

by April 8, 2020 sports
Home to the US Open, the center is used as a 350-bed emergency hospital.

King, one of America’s most famous tennis players, said the CNN “Amanpour” On Tuesday, the resort’s Louis Armstrong court also provides 25,000 meals a day to first responders and their children.
The new coronavirus has infected more than 1.43 million people and killed more than 82,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 800 deaths were reported Tuesday in New York, according to city health officials.

King, 76, stressed that the people working in the center, based in Queens, New York, should be celebrated. “Whenever I wake up, I go out for coffee in the morning and these first responders get up to go back and help the people who need it most,” she said.

Due to her health concerns and her age, King said she was in the vulnerable category.

“Everyone has to do what they have to do so that no one gets sick and what I have done is self-isolated,” she said, adding that she was exercising in her apartment. .

“I also have heart problems, I have type 2 diabetes, so I’m at risk.”

King said she liked the late night New York residents cheering for first responders. “It’s a time when you stop during the day and say thank you to everyone,” added the American.

