Bernie Sanders abandons 2020 race, paving the way for Joe Biden for Democratic nomination

Sanders made the announcement during a call with his campaign staff, his campaign said.

The exit from Sanders caps a staggering reversal of fortune after a solid performance in the first three states that voted in February. The appointment appeared to be his until, on the last day of February, Biden achieved a resounding victory in South Carolina which sparked a consolidation of moderate voters around the former vice president. The contest ends now as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has interrupted in-person campaigns for Sanders and Biden and has led many states to delay their primary elections.

Sanders’ departure from the race is a blow to the progressives, who stood up during and after the 2016 campaign and ordered the Trump era Trump Democratic Party debates on issues such as health care, the climate change and the effects of growing economic inequality.

But even though his politics became more popular over the years and in the primary season, the Vermont senator struggled to broaden his own support and galvanize a winning coalition. Now, as he did after leaving primary school in 2016, Sanders will seek to influence the presumed candidate in the ways he knows best – from the outside. Biden has already made gestures to the populist base of Sanders, which has formed a movement in the past five years that could be essential to defeating Trump in the fall. The question of whether the former vice-president will take the necessary steps to convince the recalcitrant and to what extent Sanders will plead the cause will be a secondary intrigue until polling day. The Sanders campaign held its last live public event on March 9, going from noisy rallies to a fully digital operation. He communicated almost exclusively through virtual town halls and live broadcasts focused on the coronavirus crisis – and how his progressive program, “Medicare for All,” could have prevented it or helped cushion the blow. In February, Sanders looked set to run away with the nomination after a solid performance in Iowa and victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, the latter of more than 25 percentage points, due to its popularity with voters. Latinos, who had been relentlessly courted by his campaign. But Sanders’ momentum was wiped out in South Carolina. Biden routed the land and then cleared it. The anti-Sanders vote rallied around him and, even with Sanders’ victory in California, put Biden at the helm of Super Tuesday. Wind in the back, the former vice president duplicated the feat a week later, delivering the hammer blow in Michigan, a state that Sanders won in 2016 and considered crucial for its prospects in 2020. A day earlier, public safety measures in response to the coronavirus effectively ended the campaign tour. Sanders would return to Vermont, where he has spent most of his time since, while Biden has established his headquarters in Delaware. The Sanders fundraising machine, the most successful core donor effort in American political history, has been, in the past month, reallocated to fuel public health groups. This story is breaking and will be updated.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/08/politics/bernie-sanders-drops-out/index.html