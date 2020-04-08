Beginning of demolition at LACMA. See photos, including drone views

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art confirmed on Tuesday that it has officially started demolition work as part of the controversial $ 750 million project to build a main building designed by Peter Zumthor.

Work that began on Monday focused on the 1965 Leo S. Bing Center, a 600-seat theater designed by architect William L. Pereira which was used for film screenings, musical performances, lectures and other events.

The interior demolition of three other buildings – the Hammer and Ahmanson buildings of Pereira in 1960 and the Art of the Americas building of the 1980s by Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates – is also under way.

Clark Construction workers follow state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines for coronavirus, including keeping six feet away while working and washing hands frequently in portable sinks, said a spokesperson for the museum.

Critics of the construction project, such as advocacy group Save LACMA, argued that county funding, including $ 117.5 million released last April, would be better spent reallocated to medical supplies for hospitals during the pandemic.

The director of the museum, Michael Govan, qualified the project of investment in the future of the city, affirming that it would be “an engine of job creation and economic recovery”.

LACMA aims to complete the demolition by the end of the summer.

The view of the LACMA demolition from Wilshire Boulevard Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Four buildings will be razed to make room for the new main building. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The demolition will continue until the summer. (Allen J. Schaben / Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

