Baltimore police sergeant probed after coughing near woman

A Baltimore police sergeant is under investigation after being caught coughing – apparently on purpose – while walking near a woman in an apartment complex, authorities said.

The sequence shows the agent approaching the woman who was filming from a distance, then begins to cough, without wearing a mask or covering his mouth, a few moments before he approaches her.

The sergeant coughs several more times when he meets at least two other people, who were on the side of the road on the grass, causing an outcry among the witnesses.

“Get the f – k out of here,” said the woman filming the video after the cop passed her. “What’s wrong with him?” Trying to come here coughing like that is cute. “

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison lambasted the officer’s actions on Tuesday and said the sergeant was under investigation by the department’s public integrity office.

“After watching the entire video, in its entirety, it is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially given the high level of strong and clear guidelines that we have provided from the start, regarding COVID-19”, said Harrison.

“The members are still supposed to be sensitive and professional to the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, globally, but right here in our own service of police.”

Ten members of the Baltimore Police Service – eight officers and two civilians – tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 100 other people were still under quarantine on Monday, the department said.

