Astronomers capture image of black hole spitting violent shower

by April 8, 2020 world
An image of a violent shower rising out of a very massive black hole has been revealed.

An impressive image has been brought to us by the same team that released the historic first image of the black hole last year.

Spray streams firing from black holes are thought to be made of excited gas or plasma.

This image is believed to move at almost the speed of light.

This scene, with a black hole at the top of the image, was really behind the original subject.

It was captured by scientists exploring a space area known as 3C 279.

3C 279 is the area referred to by experts as the quasar.

Kvari is the very bright center of the galaxy that emits a lot of energy.

Flow of tuned gas or plasma from a black hole.
Flow of tuned gas or plasma from a black hole..I.Y Kim (MPIfR) / Boston University Blazar Program (VLBA and GMVA) / ECSC Cooperation

Some people suspect that they get supermassive black holes and may even represent an evolutionary stage in the formation of galaxies.

The black hole in the image above is located in a quasar 5.5 billion light-years from Earth.

The researchers found it while exploring the area to learn more about the behavior of space around black holes.

They actually did this back in April 2017 with the Event Horizon telescope.

This recently unveiled black hole image surprised the team because they thought the shower coming from the black hole was straight, but this seems to bend at the base.

It also has some features that can be seen perpendicular to the shower.

Jae-Young Kim, head of analysis, said: “We knew that every time you open a new window into the universe, you can find something new.

“Here you will find a kind of perpendicular structure from which we expected to find the area where the shower is formed by going to the sharpest possible image.

“This is like finding a very different shape by opening the smallest Matryoshka [Russian nesting] doll.

This research has been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/08/astronomers-capture-image-of-black-hole-spitting-out-violent-jet/

