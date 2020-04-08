Aside from the differences, the UK is mobilizing around Boris Johnson

In December, when Britain was in the midst of an angry and contentious election campaign, Amy Woodrow Arai went door to door in her south-east London district, desperate to hijack Boris Johnson Conservative votes . In vain: Johnson’s party won.

But now that the usually bubbly, 55-year-old Prime Minister is in intensive care – a victim of the coronavirus epidemic that many thought he was slow to address – Woodrow Arai feels “a strange mixture of emotions” at About a flamboyant politician who has both ardent devotees and furious detractors.

When it appeared late Monday that Johnson was transferred to intensive care, just 24 hours after his hospitalization, “I suddenly felt so scared and worried about him and his family,” said Woodrow Arai, a 41 years. “For the man, but also for him as our Prime Minister.”

She is not alone. Many Britons who openly hate Johnson’s cheerleaders for Brexit and the Conservative track record of painful austerity policies have nonetheless found themselves, somewhat to their surprise, rallying to the sick leader.

In many ways, the anxiety about Johnson reflects the greatest anxiety that beset Britain as it grapples with a public health calamity that has not been seen in a century. On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus deaths in the country exceeded 6,100 and the daily death rate exceeded that of devastated European neighbors such as Spain and Italy, where deaths are starting to decrease.

Because of Johnson’s sunny, invulnerable air – a trait many critics find infuriating – his new place among the sickest patients in the pandemic marked a moment of shock. This was magnified by the surreal landscape of London, where iconic monuments are rarely visited and friendly pubs are closed even if the heat of spring and the sun suddenly illuminated the city.

Johnson, the first major world leader so severely affected by the virus, remained in the intensive care unit of St. Thomas Hospital in London on Tuesday, said his office, adding that he was receiving oxygen but was breathing on his own command.

The government has described the situation as serious but not terrible. The Prime Minister, said a spokesperson, has not been diagnosed with pneumonia, a potentially dangerous complication of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It was also not placed under mechanical ventilation, which generally announces a deterioration that is of serious concern.

Official assurances, however, were to some extent undermined by the feeling that an overly rosy image had been painted at the outset, which left many Britons shocked by the Prime Minister’s move to intensive care just a day after his admission in the hospital, apparently for “Tests”, and after repeated optimistic references to his “good spirits”.

Questions were also asked about the role of Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, whom Johnson has appointed to replace him if necessary. Raab, 46, is a relatively little known character, devoid of the elocutionary flair and the charisma of the Prime Minister.

One of Johnson’s most prominent MPs, Michael Gove, starred in a series of morning radio and television interviews on Tuesday about how the Prime Minister behaved overnight. – but then announced shortly after that he self-isolated because a family member had mild symptoms sometimes associated with the virus.

For the moment, the role of Raab remains limited. For example, he did not speak on Tuesday for the Prime Minister’s weekly one-on-one conversation with Queen Elizabeth II, which went from a personal hearing to a phone call after the epidemic began.

The Queen joined many dignitaries and world leaders, including President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Poutine, to send his best wishes to the British leader who is now bedridden. Rivals like former Prime Minister David Cameron, whose resignation after the shocking outcome of the Brexit referendum ultimately paved the way for Johnson’s rise, also joined them in expressing their warm support.

But the bestowal is far from universal. Some Britons mocked a Twitter campaign, using the hashtag #ClapForBoris, urging people to stand at their doorstep and cheer for Johnson on Thursday evening, as they did in previous weeks thanking workers of British health under siege.

“Absolutely not,” wrote a Twitter user, angrily quoting Johnson’s eccentric comments about shaking hands happily with people during a March 3 hospital visit that included coronavirus service. “I wish him a speedy recovery, but the man does not deserve applause.”

Comedian Matt Forde suggested that the feeling of deep unease around Johnson’s illness had more to do with the symbolic significance of the country’s leaders and the peril of the moment than with the Prime Minister personally. In addition to Johnson, Prince Charles, heir to the throne, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, and Chris Whitty, Surgeon General of England, have all tested positive for coronavirus or have had COVID-19 symptoms .

“We live our national history through them,” Forde wrote on Twitter. “I never thought I would be so moved about Boris Johnson.”

Actor Hugh Grant, who called his celebrity to campaign against Brexit and Johnson, has come online. “I was not his biggest supporter but v[ery] a lot of roots for the PM tonight, “said Grant – who played a flexible haired prime minister in the movie” Love Actually “- in an article on social media.

The coronavirus epidemic comes at a difficult time for Britain, where nerves are still on edge and waning almost four years after the country’s narrow vote to leave the European Union. Brexit officially took place in late January, but tough negotiations are on the way.

Johnson’s ambitious 11-month timetable for concluding a complex new trade deal with the EU, which has already been criticized as unrealistic, is emerging even more as the public health crisis stalled over other government business and held talks opposite. to face. between negotiators impossible.

But many Britons seemed willing to put aside divisions over the coronavirus – even when it was a leader whose easy manner was accused by many of fostering discord.

“The words” Boris Johnson “and” serious “are not often encountered together. He has spent much of his life breaking the rules and behaving leniently, “wrote commentator Martin Kettle in a column for The Guardian. “But his hospitalization covers it all.”

Special correspondent Boyle reported London and editor King from Washington.