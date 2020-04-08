Asian and future US equity markets mixed after lukewarm Tuesday on Wall Street

Hong Kong’sfell 0.7%. Australia S & P / ASX 200 and Chinaeach fell 0.3%. South Korealost 0.2%. Japan, however, rose 0.4% for the last time, offsetting previous losses.

US equity futures were also mixed after Tuesday’s declines on Wall Street.futures fell slightly.futures contracts increased by about 0.1% andfutures contracts increased 0.4%. The top three indices ended lower in regular trades, erasing what had started as a strong day.

Caution has prevailed as investors assess the effects of the pandemic, said Jingyi Pan, strategist for IG Group.

But the global economic impact has been dramatic. Many European countries, for example, are now thinking about how to reopen factories, offices and schools while minimizing the risk of new epidemics.

This week is also shortened for many scholarships. The United States, Europe, Hong Kong and Australia will close later this week for the Easter holidays.

In oil, meanwhile, American crude stabilized Tuesday down sharply to $ 23.63 per barrel, down 9.4% from the previous day. Futures contracts, however, increased 5.7% to trade at $ 24.97 per barrel.

Brent crude oil – the global benchmark – rose about 2.4% to $ 32.64 a barrel on Wednesday morning.

The rise in oil prices comes a few days before OPEC meeting with Russia Thursday to discuss reductions in oil production in response to falling demand and to defuse a price war.

– Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.