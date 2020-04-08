Art Deco garage preserved as part of a new Koreatown complex

An Art Deco style garage built in 1931 to serve the emblem Wiltern Theater will become the centerpiece of a new apartment and shopping complex in Koreatown.

The eye-catching tiered structure on Western Avenue is “a great example of automotive-related business development in Los Angeles,” said developer developer John LoCascio’s historic consultant, and a rare example of an Art-themed garage. decoration.

It was a 24-hour car service facility and a parking structure for the theater and the office tower and shops adjacent to the Pellissier building. This complex and the garage were designed by Morgan Walls & Clements, a major Los Angeles architecture firm that also designed the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, the Richfield Tower in downtown Los Angeles and other local landmarks.

Developer Koreatown Jamison Properties plans to begin construction in June of a seven-story apartment building at 800 S. Western Ave. which will integrate the historic garage into the project. The old structure will continue to provide parking and its roof will become an outdoor amenity area for tenants with a swimming pool, a landscaped terrace and a dining room.

Estimated construction costs have not been disclosed.

The four-story garage at 808 S. Western Ave. will also have shops and restaurants serving the public and a screening room for tenants. The structures will be connected by a pedestrian bridge on the fourth floor and the apartment building will be perpendicular to the garage, creating a T shape.

“We are trying to get the two to marry,” said the architect. Keith McCloskey said: “a fusion of the new and the old.”

8th and Western. The historic garage was originally part of Place Pellissier, which included the Wiltern Theater. (Dick Whittington Studio)

Assembling the hybrid is “twice as difficult” as setting up a new structure, said McCloskey of KTGY Architecture + Planning, the firm that designed the apartment complex.

The new building on Western and 8th Street will have 230 two-bedroom, 438-square-foot micro-unit apartments. Of these apartments, 23 are reserved for tenants with very low incomes. The apartments are expected to open in early 2022.