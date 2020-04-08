Are Quibi TV shows worth the time and the cost? Our critics debate

Quibi, the latest addition to the streaming wars, made its debut on Monday with fanfare – and, according to app analytics firm Annie, more than 300,000 downloads in the U.S. and Canada.

The abbreviated service, designed for viewers on the go, comes at a time when many are staying at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (In early March, Quibi, which costs $ 4.99 per month with ads and $ 7.99 per month without, extended its free trial period to 90 days.) But its long-term success will depend on the offer or not content worth the time and money to viewers. Times television critics Robert Lloyd and Lorraine Ali have debated Quibi’s merits (and demerits) to help you decide.

Chance the Rapper, left, in a scene from Quibi’s prank show “Punk’d”. (Patrick McElhenney / Quibi)

Robert Lloyd: And here is Quibi, the streaming platform for phone and tablet only dominated by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, with its snack format content available in flavors familiar to all those who have already watched television or YouTube before: dramas, comedies , reality, pranks, reorganized MTV game shows, dances. With about $ 1.75 billion in pocket, honey to attract the big Hollywood bears, the money is definitely on the small screen – although production values ​​can only reach you so far.

Super respectable names like Spielberg, Soderbergh, Del Toro and Raimi are said to be on the bridge to bring their magic to this business – it’s a Netflix decision, to throw money at Hollywood. But what is available now is, in my eyes, largely a mixture of meh to hmmm for, less often, well, I like that. I especially like documentaries, Chrissy Teigen as judge Judy with her mother as bailiff, and “Flipped”, a well-written serial comedy with Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson as an unskilled couple aspiring to reality. , produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Funny or Die, who has a long practical experience of short and long humor. (To be fair, “meh to hmmm to Well I Quite Like That” also describes the “real” TV lineup.)

Lorraine Ali: Get ready, Robert – and maybe your phone on a desk stand for optimal viewing of Quibi. I surprisingly like the truncated and small cropping on the big TV. His organized collection of original shows is a welcome alternative to the shortened viewing experience I’m used to crying about. YouTube is like rummaging through the final sales bin of a discount store. There is a lot of clutter, it is a lot of work, and there are not enough redemptive finds among all the amateur sketch comedies that my teen hates to justify the time spent. Quibi is a better option for impatient viewers like me, who want to avoid endless wormholes but value TV series that run in less than 10 minutes per episode.

Lloyd: After sampling all of the app’s undelivered content – about half of the 50 series available at launch, as well as a few things to come – and some of the news channels, and one where a woman talks to you softly while images of Malibu swirl gently in your eyes, this thing was not done for me. (Yes, I admit, I’m not demographically relevant.) And second, the vertical format – the way you usually hold your phone – is terrible for storytelling. It enlarges the central image but omits the context and details. I will stop before making a generational metaphor. (You can also choose a horizontal format, thankfully.)

Evan Funke, right, in a scene from “Shape of Pasta”. (Quibi)

Ali: Vertical storytelling doesn’t bother me, which is strange because everything else on my phone does it. The production values ​​of most Quibi shows are relatively high, and even though I didn’t think it would matter much for a little visualization, it made a big difference. LeBron James’ “I Promise” walks, which recount the first year of an experimental public school that he founded for young people at risk, feel close and personal; it connects to the privacy of a homemade iPhone video but looks like a well-made documentary film. The same goes for “Run This City,” a series that follows Jasiel Correia II in his role as youngest mayor of Fall River, Mass. Both are compact and powerful, even while responding to limited attention periods like mine.

Lloyd: Yes, “I promise” and “run this city” are as good as you say, especially once the latter enters the dark side of Correia’s mandate; but both are essentially long form documentaries cut into episodic pieces, and given all of one or the other I would watch them directly. In contrast, “Shape of Pasta”, in which LA chef Evan Funke travels to distant Italian cities to learn how to make rare and endangered forms of pasta from women – older women, in the episodes that i have seen – experts in their creation, use the short form well; each episode is an autonomous encounter that contains a lot of information, a cooking demonstration and a moving human encounter on the time it takes for pasta to cook. I found it moving and addictive.

Ali: al dente TV! Quibi’s noodle ode is an example of what works best on the platform, which is an original, unscripted fare. “Memory Hole” boldly revisits the most embarrassing moments in pop culture (example: Rams rap video “Ram It”) with stars like Jason Bateman and Patton Oswalt, while “Murder House Flip” combines genres when home improvement experts attempt to overthrow homes where infamous murders have taken place. Ridiculous and macabre, so of course I love it.

Lloyd: On the other hand, despite all their polite and nervousness, the dramas – including some upcoming series that we are prevented from talking about – seemed to me to be routine genre exercises, like student films performed impressively and impressively . And despite the nominal formal novelty of the service – which, after all, is not so new, since the Web has produced comedies, dramas, documentaries and eight to 10 minute news programs for centuries – nothing seems formally difficult. (Of course, these previous shows lacked a dedicated app. Maybe the app will make the difference here.) What I like about YouTube and other web platforms, with their open doors and their low bars (you don’t need to take a meeting with Jeffrey Katzenberg, or anyone else, to put your show on YouTube) is that what he has to offer is unpredictable, personal , oddly shaped. (And I don’t have hate teen skit shows to navigate.)

Ali: I agree that the democratic nature of YouTube and others is a good thing. But it is overwhelming and I have found in the current political climate of disinformation and polarizing rants, I need business alternatives to the business alternative. I’m sure that will change when the pendulum returns to full control of the studio, and Quibi has devoured us all.