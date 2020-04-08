Anthony Fauci compares racial disparities of the coronavirus to the AIDS epidemic

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the disproportionate death toll from the coronavirus epidemic among black Americans reminds him that HIV / AIDS has a significant impact on gay people .

“I couldn’t help but sit there thinking about sometimes when you’re in the middle of a crisis, like we are now with coronavirus, it really does … eventually shine a very bright light on some weaknesses and real weaknesses in our society, “Fauci said Tuesday at a press conference in the White House.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, said: “As some of you know, most of my professional career has been defined by HIV / AIDS.”

He continued, “And if you go back in time, during this period when there was an extraordinary stigma, especially against the gay community.

“And it wasn’t until the world understood how the gay community responded to this epidemic with incredible courage, dignity, strength and activism – I think it really changed some of the stigma against the community gay. Absolutely.”

African-Americans dying at a higher rate with COVID-19 could be a similar time, he said.

“I see a similarity here because health disparities have always existed for the African American community,” said Fauci.

“Here again with the crisis, how it highlights how unacceptable this is because, again, when you have a situation like coronavirus, they are suffering disproportionately.

“As Dr. Birx correctly put it, it’s not that they get infected more often, it’s that when they get infected, their underlying medical conditions – diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma – this is the kind of thing that drives them into the ICU and ultimately give it a higher death rate. “

Fauci said, “When this is all over and, as we said, it will end, we will overcome the coronavirus, but there will always be health disparities that we really need to fix in the African American community. . “

The respiratory virus has infected nearly 400,000 American residents and killed nearly 13,000 people.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to data indicating higher mortality rates among minorities by calling for coronavirus legislation to consider remedies.