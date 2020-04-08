Anna Wintour Says Son Treating Coronavirus Patients “Very Ill”

Vogue editor Anna Wintour said her son, a doctor who works in a Manhattan hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, is very sick and in quarantine.

“My son is a doctor,” Wintour said on Instagram. “He is currently very sick and quarantines himself at home, but when he can, he will return to intensive care in his hospital.”

The famous 70-year-old stoic added about Dr. Charles Shaffer: “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who work to stop the spread of the virus and save lives. “

Shaffer, 35, is a chief resident of the New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, according to WCBS.

Wintour also spoke of “A Common Thread,” a “storytelling initiative” launched by Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America that aims to help American fashion designers suffering financially in the midst of the pandemic.

“I have spoken to so many American designers and other members of the community who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods will not survive what we all go through,” she said.

“The funds that we have created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with – pattern makers, cutters, tailors, embroiderers and many more, “added Wintour.