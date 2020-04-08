Andrea Bocelli will perform live at Easter from the empty Duomo cathedral in Italy

But on the empty benches on Sunday, the voice of the famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli will resound through the cathedral during a special concert without audience, which will be broadcast live.
The Italian tenor will only be accompanied by the organist of the cathedral, Emanuele Vianelli. He is expected to play sacred pieces such as “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria,” Universal Music Group said in a press release.
Universal Music Group is working with the city of Milan, the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, Sugar Music and YouTube to organize the virtual concert.
“This year Easter will be very different for all of us,” said Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala. “The joyful serenity that usually accompanies this day has been greatly disturbed by the pandemic we are experiencing. I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace that we are missing these days, a strong and special hug, capable of warming in the heart of Milan, Italy and the world. ”
Bocelli does this for free, the statement said.
Bocelli said that, no matter what the faith of the people, he hopes Sunday’s concert will bring “millions of hands together around the world.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/BAZJPEPMfls/index.html