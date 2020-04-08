Andrea Bocelli will perform live at Easter from the empty Duomo cathedral in Italy

But on the empty benches on Sunday, the voice of the famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli will resound through the cathedral during a special concert without audience, which will be broadcast live.

The concert, entitled “Bocelli: Music for Hope”, will be broadcast on Bocelli YouTube channel at 19 ‘o clock. in Italy, which in the United States is 1 p.m. ET and 10 am PT.

The Italian tenor will only be accompanied by the organist of the cathedral, Emanuele Vianelli. He is expected to play sacred pieces such as “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria,” Universal Music Group said in a press release.

Universal Music Group is working with the city of Milan, the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, Sugar Music and YouTube to organize the virtual concert.