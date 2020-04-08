An Illinois mayor ordered police to suppress social gatherings. They found his wife at a party

“These are very serious moments and I beg you to please stay at home”, Brant Walker, Mayor of Alton, Illinois, said in a briefing Friday.

Less than 48 hours later, police interrupted a rally at Hiram’s Tavern in downtown Alton. Among the participants: Walker’s wife.

Walker announced in a statement Monday Police investigated and stopped a social gathering on Sunday in violation of Illinois state order. He added that the police also informed him that his wife was there.

“I asked the chief of police to treat her as he would any citizen who violates the order to” stay at home “and to ensure that she does not receive any special treatment,” the statement said. from Walker.

Illinois’ stay at home prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household or living unit. The Alton Police Department said in a press release that it had received several complaints that the tavern continued to operate over the weekend. Officers found no unauthorized activity until Sunday, when “several people were inside Hiram’s tavern in an area out of public view, clearly ignoring executive order and appeals compliance. “ Alton police confirmed to CNN that officers had filed a criminal charge for reckless driving – a Class A offense punishable by up to 364 days in jail and / or a fine of $ 2,500 – to everyone who gathered at the bar. The mayor said in his statement that he was embarrassed by the actions of his wife. “My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this case she displayed an astounding lack of judgment,” said Walker. “She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other people who chose to violate the order to” stay at home “during this incident.” “I am embarrassed by this incident and I apologize to the people of Alton for any inconvenience this incident may cause our city,” he added. CNN contacted Walker’s office for further comments. Alton is about 25 miles from St. Louis, Missouri, and has a population of 26,528, according to US census estimates

