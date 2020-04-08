Amy Klobuchar and her husband tell a battle against the coronavirus

Senator Amy Klobuchar and her husband opened their battle against the coronavirus on Tuesday, calling the experience “one of the most difficult things” anyone can have.

Former Democratic presidential candidate said she was stuck in Washington DC and worked on the coronavirus bill since then while her husband, now recovered law professor, John Bessler, was hospitalized in their state of origin, Minnesota.

“I am alone and I have to keep calling and understanding that the people at the hospital are doing the best they can,” Kobuchar told NBC Nightly News.

Bessler, who teaches at the University of Baltimore, said he started feeling sick on the morning of March 11 after giving three lessons the day before.

“It suddenly hit me and I had a fever, and that fever only lasted for days and days,” said Bessler at the point of sale. “I am 52 years old, I am in very good health and it struck me.”

“It is not a cold,” he added. “You don’t get pneumonia when you have a cold. You don’t end up in the hospital on oxygen when you have a cold. It’s really a serious thing.”

Bessler was released after about five days and then went home to rest. Meanwhile, Klobuchar said she called him every few hours to monitor his temperature.

She called the experience “one of the hardest and hardest things”.

“I can’t even imagine these families where they hear the new reverse, you know – after he’s been there for five days, and it’s been going well,” said Klobuchar.

“There are people where it gets worse, and they are on fans, or they don’t, and it’s a heartbreaking thing and that’s why we have to invest in testing and do everything to compensate the mistakes that were made in the beginning, where a country was not prepared for that, ”she added.

The Minnesota lawmaker said it had not been tested for the virus on the advice of its doctors.