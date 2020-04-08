American coronavirus: New York records record 800 deaths in one day

The national daily total of 1,858, according to Johns Hopkins University, also reached a record level.

It is unclear whether the figure of 806 in New York was used in the compilation of the American total.

Yet the worrying numbers came as some officials expressed hope that parts of the country would reach the top of the curves for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Earlier, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospital admissions in his state have plateaued, but residents still need to be disciplined.

“We have to be smart. We have to be safe. … We do it by staying at home,” he told reporters.

Majority of people in the United States “do the right thing” by staying home and taking other mitigation measures to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. Jerome Adams, American general surgeon , at “Good Morning America”.

“I see mitigation work,” said Adams. “I know I have said this a few times with Washington and with California. Their public health officials should be applauded because they have given us the blueprint of how we treat this and the rest of the country. “

New York has reported nearly 140,000 positive cases – a large portion of the nearly 400,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins.

How the city will soon report their deaths will include possible home coronavirus deaths.

Health officials count people who test positive for coronavirus, whether they die in a facility or at home, according to Stephanie Buhle, said a spokeswoman for the city’s Ministry of Health and Mental Hygiene.

People who died at home and likely had the disease but did not have a positive coronavirus test could be added to the reports.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sends us reports on” probable “cases of Covid-19,” said Buhle. “We are working together to include these cases in future reports.”

Recent DEVELOPMENTS

• The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told an Arizona radio station that more people were becoming socially distanced and that the number of final deaths from the virus could be much lower than what had been modeled.

• Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo asked residents to keep a journal of the people they have been in contact with in the past few days. “The discussion we have now is that we are not going to let people take tests unless they show up with a contact book. I am not announcing that today I want you to know how serious it is, “she said.

• New Jersey, the state with the second highest number of reported cases (over 41,000), will close all state and county parks and parks to “heightened social distancing” Governor Phil Murphy said

• Major League Baseball says it is trying to implement plans to resume play, including possibly having games at a central location, once the coronavirus pandemic has improved.

• Wisconsin holds its primary elections Tuesday despite the pandemic. The United States Supreme Court authorized the vote, but a dissenting judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the decision “stuns the mind.”

• Adams, the general surgeon, told NBC’s “Today” program that Wisconsin voters should stand 6 feet from others and wear face covers when going to the polls.

• White House trade advisor Peter Navarro warned the White House in January of a “full-blown pandemic, endangering the lives of millions of Americans” of the coronavirus, reports the New York Times.

• Michigan’s largest healthcare system, Beaumont Health, has about 1,500 of its 38,000 employees staying at home with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, said spokesman Mark Geary.

• Delta Air Lines is donating 200,000 pounds of expired food to medical facilities and food banks, the company said.

Answers to your questions about coronaviruses

States help each other with supplies

To help states like New York, hit hard, California Governor Gavin Newsom said most of the 500 fans his state was sending east would arrive as early as Tuesday evening.

“One hundred for New York, one hundred for New Jersey, one hundred for Illinois,” Newsom told reporters.

Track coronavirus cases in the United States

Newsom says the 500 fans were loaned after the state was able to renovate and buy enough equipment for its own needs.

Newsom isn’t the only one – Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have also proposed fans to support other states.

“These fans are going to New York and the other states hardest hit by the virus,” Inslee said on Sunday. The governor released 400 fans into the national stock.

African American communities hit by virus

As states use more tests to identify carriers of the virus, data has begun to show that African Americans represent a large number of victims in the country.

In Chicago, 72% of people who have died from coronaviruses are black, although they make up 30% of the population, officials said.

In Louisiana, where nearly 33% of the population is African-American, these residents account for 70% of deaths from the state’s coronavirus.

Dr. Celine Gounder, CNN medical analyst and clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases, suggested possible reasons for the situation on Tuesday, including:

• African-Americans may be disproportionately likely to work in essential jobs that cannot be done at home, such as grocery jobs.

• African-Americans are disproportionately likely to have underlying health conditions that would make someone more likely to suffer from serious Covid-19 disease.

Adams, the general surgeon, made similar arguments to “CBS This Morning”.

“When you look at being black in America, # 1, people are unfortunately more likely to be of low socio-economic status, which makes social distance more difficult. # 2, we know that blacks are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, “Adams told CBS.

“Me and many black Americans are at higher risk for Covid. That’s why we need everyone to do their part to slow the spread.”