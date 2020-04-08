American coronavirus: New York records record 800 deaths in one day

The national daily total of 1,858, according to Johns Hopkins University, also reached a record level.
It is unclear whether the figure of 806 in New York was used in the compilation of the American total.
Yet the worrying numbers came as some officials expressed hope that parts of the country would reach the top of the curves for cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Earlier, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospital admissions in his state have plateaued, but residents still need to be disciplined.
“We have to be smart. We have to be safe. … We do it by staying at home,” he told reporters.
Majority of people in the United States “do the right thing” by staying home and taking other mitigation measures to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. Jerome Adams, American general surgeon , at “Good Morning America”.
“I see mitigation work,” said Adams. “I know I have said this a few times with Washington and with California. Their public health officials should be applauded because they have given us the blueprint of how we treat this and the rest of the country. “
How the city will soon report their deaths will include possible home coronavirus deaths.
Health officials count people who test positive for coronavirus, whether they die in a facility or at home, according to Stephanie Buhle, said a spokeswoman for the city’s Ministry of Health and Mental Hygiene.
People who died at home and likely had the disease but did not have a positive coronavirus test could be added to the reports.
“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sends us reports on” probable “cases of Covid-19,” said Buhle. “We are working together to include these cases in future reports.”
Recent DEVELOPMENTS
• Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo asked residents to keep a journal of the people they have been in contact with in the past few days. “The discussion we have now is that we are not going to let people take tests unless they show up with a contact book. I am not announcing that today I want you to know how serious it is, “she said.
• Adams, the general surgeon, told NBC’s “Today” program that Wisconsin voters should stand 6 feet from others and wear face covers when going to the polls.
• Delta Air Lines is donating 200,000 pounds of expired food to medical facilities and food banks, the company said.
States help each other with supplies
To help states like New York, hit hard, California Governor Gavin Newsom said most of the 500 fans his state was sending east would arrive as early as Tuesday evening.
“One hundred for New York, one hundred for New Jersey, one hundred for Illinois,” Newsom told reporters.
Newsom says the 500 fans were loaned after the state was able to renovate and buy enough equipment for its own needs.
“These fans are going to New York and the other states hardest hit by the virus,” Inslee said on Sunday. The governor released 400 fans into the national stock.
African American communities hit by virus
In Chicago, 72% of people who have died from coronaviruses are black, although they make up 30% of the population, officials said.
In Louisiana, where nearly 33% of the population is African-American, these residents account for 70% of deaths from the state’s coronavirus.
Dr. Celine Gounder, CNN medical analyst and clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases, suggested possible reasons for the situation on Tuesday, including:
• African-Americans may be disproportionately likely to work in essential jobs that cannot be done at home, such as grocery jobs.
• African-Americans are disproportionately likely to have underlying health conditions that would make someone more likely to suffer from serious Covid-19 disease.
Adams, the general surgeon, made similar arguments to “CBS This Morning”.
“When you look at being black in America, # 1, people are unfortunately more likely to be of low socio-economic status, which makes social distance more difficult. # 2, we know that blacks are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, “Adams told CBS.
“Me and many black Americans are at higher risk for Covid. That’s why we need everyone to do their part to slow the spread.”
