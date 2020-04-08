Air vintage games during the coronavirus break

We probably have to start with a warning. Let’s go with this:

None of the following is important in the traditional sense of the term “important”. It is not a problem that will save lives. This is not a subject that will bring us back sooner to the office, to the stadium, or on a plane. This is important in the sense that not long ago, debating the question of whether the Astros should be drawn and quartered or tarred for their high crimes and offenses seemed “important”. But now …

OKAY. Now that it’s over …

It starts like many things in 2020: on Twitter. In fact, the true origins lie in a more specific place, at the more specific time of spring 2020, specifically inside the skull of a man spending another dull morning thinking about the daily journey from his living room to his kitchen. It would be me. And from this fertile mixture emerged this observation:

“An unimportant observation: why is it so difficult for sports networks to realize that when it comes to reposting games, the old ones are almost always better? I can’t be the only one who prefers to review the games that took place 30 and 40 years ago, compared to two months ago, right? “

Then I returned to my internal and infernal daily debate: “Cheers” repeats or “M * A * S * H?”

Except that something funny happened. Some Tweets, like some jokes, die in a pit of indifference. And others … well, let’s say it was difficult to follow. It was difficult to count. Perhaps it was the 87th cover of David Wright’s farewell game on SNY that made it, or another thrilling Yankees thrash of the 2019 Twins on YES, or the 2015 Home Run Derby that no one wanted to exactly see. on MLB Network or (God help us) a replay of a 2020 Knicks game on MSG that almost no one wanted to see the first time…

But let’s just say this: I had company.

“If I see David Wright’s game again, I will throw a brick on my television,” said @ chalulu23.

“A mid-season game of 2019 is NOT classic!” says @ RkFast2.

“Hell yeah! I want to watch a game with Winfield and Mattingly, “said @ MarcNYY618.

“I would even watch Anthony Young (RIP) aim for the record for consecutive losses at this point!” says @ Fantomah18.

Again and again. Many others simply said, “You are not alone.”

It is rare that I ask an opinion and receive almost unanimous support. A few young OK-Boomered whippersnappers to me, as expected. A professional sports player, mad about the reality of nothing to play on, explained: “I don’t like to see old things, it gives rise to old memories”, then, in a poignant coda, offered the hashtag #SidBream.

And look: networks will offer many reasons why they program the way they do. The simplest is the most frustrating: until the 1970s, most games were not kept. They have been erased. They were lost. While you may want to see the Tom Seaver Imperfect game, there is no known copy of this Channel 9 show (believe me, I asked you).

Some networks do not have rights to the games. Local networks are often reluctant to show the home team’s lost matches (a rare exception: farewell from Mariano Rivera). License fees are an issue with some older games. And there is also the reality that most games that are 15 or older have been released in standard definition, and in an HD world it can be difficult to watch.

(Yes. We are spoiled rotten now that we can see all the pores, nose hair and sweat droplets with breathtaking clarity.)

I got it. All.

However: would it kill someone if, once a day, we were served a random Mets game from 1984, or a vintage Rangers game, or a Yankees-Red Sox game from 1978 (one of the Boston Massacre games, please; the Bucky Effin Dent game? Well, in the same way, it’s hard to hear too much “Layla”, it’s hard to watch too much BED game But not impossible)? Maybe add a vintage ad or two from Schaefer beer or from the manufacturer Hanover or Nobody Beats the Wiz?

MLB Network broadcast two 1968 World Series games on Tuesday evening, but Al Kaline had to die first. It really shouldn’t be necessary this. (But thanks.)

OKAY. Declaim. Let’s go back to the important things. Like “Tiger King”. And “Ozark”. And listing “Ten Concerts I Saw Live and One’s a Lie” on Facebook. And …