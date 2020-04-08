Aides hopes to give Trump his economic big bang from May

“Flattening the curve!” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Officials said the options under discussion on reopening the country varied widely, ranging from recommendations on benchmarks for when individual states can begin to loosen restrictions to a national “big bang” that Trump has previewed Tuesday night on Fox News. Officials said the conversations are still preliminary and will likely evolve in the coming weeks.

Still, some officials have even started to think about the kind of event Trump may want to mark the day that nationwide restrictions are lifted after suggesting a “big party” when the crisis is over.

The extent to which Trump can declare the country “reopened” remains limited. Federal government directives on shutting down businesses and restricting rallies were only recommendations, and decisions on how and when to reopen the country will be primarily the responsibility of the governors who have made compulsory residence orders.

Americans themselves will also need to feel comfortable going back to crowded restaurants and workplaces before the economy returns to normal. CNN poll released Wednesday has shown that 60% of Americans say they would feel uneasy about resuming their regular activities if the social isolation directives were lifted after April 30, the current expiration date of Trump’s recommendations.

Still, as the data begins to show that the severity of the epidemic may peak soon, discussions have accelerated at working group meetings and split up with the president over what a reopening might look like.

Many officials said this week that the talks could lead to a clash between economic and health advisers, who did not agree in the past month on the scope and duration of remote recommendations for Americans. .

One of the president’s main media advocates, Fox News host Laura Ingraham, tweeted on Wednesday morning: “At some point, the president will have to look at Doctors Fauci and Birx and say that we will open the May 1. Give me your best advice on protocols, but we can no longer deprive our people of their fundamental freedoms. “

Officials also recognized that lingering problems with testing Americans and tracing epidemics could also delay a time when the federal government could recommend states return to normal.

More and more optimistic

Inside the White House, Trump and his collaborators have become increasingly optimistic that the country may soon take a turn, although health experts warn that it is far too early to declare the mission accomplished.

“Once we OPEN OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and sooner or later it will be, the horror of the invisible enemy, with the exception of those who have unfortunately lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten Our economy is going to explode, maybe like never before !!! ” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Dr. Anthony Fauci , the leading infectious disease expert, said that discussions on the subject of the reopening of the country took place late in the evening in the Roosevelt room of the White House on Tuesday evening.

“You do not want to give up at a time that is premature, but right now, we are clearly considering whether, in fact, we are succeeding as much as we hope during the extended 30-day period that the president announced there has several days “- namely the extension of the period of restrictions and guidelines at the end of April – that if, in fact, we succeed, it makes sense to plan at least what a re-entry into normality would look like”, Fauci said in an interview with Fox News.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it right now,” continued Fauci, “but it does mean we have to be ready to adapt to it.”

The White House Coronavirus task force has been grappling with questions about what the “reopening” of the economy looks like. Some believe it may be a national event compared to others – including medical experts – who say that a staggered or “uneven” reopening by region or industry seems more prudent .

Preliminary planning has focused on how to geographically distinguish places that may reopen earlier, with the hope that hard-hit areas like New York will not open soon.

Weighing marks

The task force assessed benchmarks that could indicate that a state is ready to ease restrictions on business and assembly, including a sustained 14-day reduction in the number of confirmed cases, normal operations returned to hospitals, and widely available tests.

As an example of some of the questions asked during the working group meetings, according to a source: “Do you reopen restaurants but force the bars to close on Friday evening so that they are not crowded?”

Officials also weighed in recommending a certain spacing of tables in restaurants or limits on the number of people allowed to be inside a particular establishment at any given time.

Some Trump advisers believe that rural or smaller cities are reopening in a shorter timeframe and want to focus on the best way to identify these areas. But other team members, and Trump himself, seem to be considering a more widespread announcement.

“We are examining the concept where we are opening sections of the country and we are also examining the concept where you are opening everything,” the president told Fox News Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening.

“I would love to open with a big bang, a beautiful country and just open,” he said. “It is very possible.”

A central obstacle for the administration remains the availability of generalized tests, which Trump health experts recognize are still a problem. Many inside the White House fear that the ongoing struggle to speed up testing may hamper reopening efforts.

While tests have increased rapidly since the first difficult days of the epidemic, many states have yet tested only small percentages of their populations.

The White House has worked to develop a more robust testing strategy, including sending new rapid tests developed by Abbott Laboratories to the States. Dr. Deborah Birx , the White House coronavirus response coordinator, pleaded with public health officials at a briefing on Tuesday to get their Abbott test devices online.

The White House has also worked to step up serological testing, which is used to detect antibodies that identify people who are likely to be immune to the coronavirus and who may return to work or other aspects of normal life.

“It will tell you, if you have had any, are you probably immune to it, and are you really very safe to go back to work and don’t risk exposing other people,” said Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary of Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, in an interview on Fox Business. Giroir was responsible for leading the testing efforts. “You will see these tests mix up over the next month, but we will still be actively watching for people who may have the virus active.”