Adrian Cheng plans to distribute 10 million face masks in Hong Kong vending machines

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Renowned art collector Adrian Cheng announced plans to distribute millions of surgical masks free of charge during the coronavirus pandemic, using 35 vending machines specially installed in various locations in Hong Kong.

Cheng, the heir to a real estate and jewelry empire, said he would make the first batch of 10 million masks available to vulnerable and low-income families, who can use a preloaded smart card in vending machines.

The machines will be located in 18 districts of Hong Kong. Credit: New world development

“It is heartbreaking to see so many people suffering because they simply cannot afford or afford masks, which have become so expensive and so rare,” Cheng said in a statement.

“Some disadvantaged groups have had to use the same mask several times. I hope this initiative will provide practical and appropriate support to those who need it so that they do not live in fear due to the shortage of masks. “

Each “smart redemption card” used for the program will have a unique QR code for identification purposes, said Cheng’s company, that the holder can press one of the “Mask To Go” dispensers to retrieve a package. of masks.

Hong Kong has had relatively fewer cases of coronavirus than many countries, but the numbers have increased there in recent weeks as it began to relax measures to stop the spread of the pandemic.