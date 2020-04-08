ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox TV networks could count on reruns in the midst of coronavirus woes

Television may seem a little too familiar.

Networks, crippled by the inability to shoot new television shows, may turn to reruns to fill the programming slots.

Having no idea when quarantine measures will end in the midst of the global coronavirus crisis, the big four networks, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, are considering how to fill the programming gaps this summer and fall , according to a report from Wednesday.

“Programming is all about having all the pieces of a puzzle in front of you and how to put them together to generate the highest score,” a senior broadcast official told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s impossible to do that when you don’t know what all the pieces are.”

Production being frozen until at least the end of April, television executives are thinking about broadcasting programs this spring that are finished but intended for fall programming, or to fill the holes with reruns of shows like “Dance with the Stars” or special shows. which can be done on the fly.

These shows include CBS ‘special concert with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on April 1 and iHeart’s Living Room Concert for America, which aired on Fox on March 29. Others of these specials are in preparation and are in great demand, but the production schedule is still weighing on the networks.

The notion of sacrificing fall shows for summer programming without knowing when the quarantines will be lifted has been compared to a “chicken and egg” scenario, by a veteran of the broadcast.

“There are so many chicken and egg scenarios that it’s frustrating for those who like to have order and all the pieces in place for a larger strategy,” said the executive. “We all play a game of chicken: how long can we tap to get information on the direction it will take?”

ABC found a temporary solution by launching a “Flashback Friday” of programming. The network has been broadcasting the “General Hospital” series for a long time with new introductions to the most emblematic episodes of the series. Expect more from that from the network, sources say.

Television networks are also turning to their streaming services for content. Talks have started between ABC, CBS and NBC and their streaming counterparts to see if originals from Disney +, Hulu, CBS All Access or Peacock that will be launched soon could be available on their networks, the report said.

This route could however prove to be complicated.

“It doesn’t make affiliates happy when you promote your competitors,” said an official.