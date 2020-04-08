2020 promises to be all about Trump

A look at the data suggests that Trump is losing to Biden right now because voters see this election as a referendum on an unpopular Trump. Trump probably has a better chance if this election is a choice between Trump and Biden.

Biden’s lead in national polls over the past two weeks gives Biden an average lead of 6 points. The fact that Trump’s net favorability is the same as the margin in horse racing makes a lot of sense when you look at the individual survey data.

In the Monmouth poll, Trump wins 90% of those who hold a favorable from him, while Biden wins 89% of those who hold a negative from Trump.

The CNN poll shows the same thing. Trump is down 10 points from Biden and has a net favorable rating of -10 points. Trump wins 92% of those who have a favorable opinion of him, while Biden wins 92% of those who have an unfavorable view of Trump.

The reason Trump won four years ago is that he was able to choose between him and Hillary Clinton. Clinton only won 77% of those who had an unfavorable view of Trump, which is significantly less than what Biden currently thinks.

Clinton underperformed in this group because Trump won 17 points among the 18% of the electorate who did not like Clinton and Trump.

Right now, Biden is cleaning up among those who don’t like Trump or him. In the Monmouth poll, Biden is up 58% to 16% in this group. Our latest CNN poll put Biden 74% to 15% ahead of them.

In other words, 2020 promises to be more focused on the incumbent and less choice than 2016 was.

Trump must change this dynamic. He wants voters to choose between two options. Trump wants to recreate 2016. This may be difficult to do given that voters will have had four years to judge Trump’s record. Yet the Trump campaign must obviously try.

Biden, meanwhile, should welcome the fact that this election will likely concern Trump. The more Biden’s name is in the press, the better the chances that the election will be a choice and the better the chances of Trump winning.

When you look back Three holders who were defeated in the voting age, you can see in each case that more voters had an opinion on the outgoing candidate than on the challenger. This is what you would expect, given that the incumbent has the chair’s bullying chair.

Of course, it’s not like Biden is an unknown figure. He is the former vice president. Most voters know who he is. Even after being starved for a lot of press in the past few weeks, 87% of voters were able to form an opinion of him in the Monmouth poll. This is a high figure for a non-incumbent so far from the elections, especially in a poll that specifically gives voters the opportunity to say that they have no opinion on a candidate.

If Trump becomes popular, it’s hard to imagine Biden winning an election of choice anyway. Why would the country change horses when it already loves the horse on which it is? The only example of what happened in the last 100 years of the presidential election was in 1976, when the decently popular Gerald Ford, who inherited his mandate for the very unpopular Richard Nixon, lost to Jimmy Carter.

The bottom line is that Trump will probably swim or sink on his own.