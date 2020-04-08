2020 Forbes billionaires list: find out who tops the list this year

For the third consecutive year, Bezos won first place The Forbes ranking of global billionaires. His net worth fell from $ 18 billion last year to $ 113 billion, according to Forbes, in part because of his high-profile separation from MacKenzie Bezos. Amazon’s stock rose 15% last year, which helped offset some of this loss.
MacKenzie Bezos also made its first appearance on the list, thanks to the $ 38 billion divorce settlement. As part of the settlement, she obtained 25% of the couple’s Amazon shares. She now ranks 22nd on the Forbes list.
Forbes unveiled the 34th edition of the list on Tuesday. The list takes into account part of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused panic in world markets in recent months. For the first half of March, 226 people lost their billionaire status and there are 58 billionaires less compared to the same period last year. In total, Forbes had 2,095 billionaires.
“Of the billionaires who remain, 51% are poorer than last year. In gross terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $ 8 trillion, down $ 700 billion from 2019”, Said Forbes.
Microsoft ((MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is in second place with a fortune of $ 98 billion, an increase of $ 1.5 billion. Bernard Arnault, President and CEO of the luxury magnate LVMH ((LVMHF), pushed Warren Buffett out of third place with a fortune of $ 76 billion. With $ 67.5 billion, Buffett’s fortune reached fourth place.
The richest woman in the world continues to be Walmart ((WMT) heiress Alice Walton. It is in ninth place with $ 54.4 billion.
Notable new arrivals
Besides MacKenzie Bezos, there are 177 other new faces that adorn the list for the first time.
Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom ((ZM), is number 293 at $ 5.5 billion. His business inventory exploded when teleconferencing software began to be widely used by people working from home during the pandemic.
Another newcomer: Anthony von Mandl, CEO of Mark Anthony Brands. His company created White Claw, the country’s best-selling hard seltzer drink, which has become a freak for people wanting a guilt-free alcoholic drink. It is worth around $ 3.3 billion according to Forbes’ calculations and can be found at number 590.
Julia Koch of the influential Koch Industries is also new with a net worth of $ 38.2 billion. She rose to 18th place after she and her children received a 42% stake in the business after the death of her husband, David, in August 2019.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/business/forbes-billionaire-list-2020/index.html