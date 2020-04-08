2020 Forbes billionaires list: find out who tops the list this year

MacKenzie Bezos also made its first appearance on the list, thanks to the $ 38 billion divorce settlement. As part of the settlement, she obtained 25% of the couple’s Amazon stock . She now ranks 22nd on the Forbes list.

Forbes unveiled the 34th edition of the list on Tuesday. The list takes into account part of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused panic in world markets in recent months. For the first half of March, 226 people lost their billionaire status and there are 58 billionaires less compared to the same period last year. In total, Forbes had 2,095 billionaires.