1st goal full of hope for the return

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said Tuesday he was confident that tests for the coronavirus would be available in a few weeks, which he hoped would allow his staff, and possibly players to resume football duties on May 1. according to ESPN. This schedule, however, would run counter to federal guidelines for social distancing and was quickly challenged by the university and its athletic director.

The Cowboys football coach, who spoke to reporters on a teleconference on Tuesday, said he was not 100% sure the plan could be implemented by its target date, but his ultimate goal is for everyone to come home safely and get back to work.

“How fast this can happen based on the tests available, I can’t say at the moment, but that’s the plan,” Gundy told ESPN. “We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start May 1st. He could be supported for two weeks. I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if that’s the case, we will start with the employees of this company, those who come to this building. Then we will bring in the players, and slowly but surely we will test them all. “

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended not gathering 50 or more people until May 11 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which infected more than 380,000 people in the United States on Tuesday and killed 81,000 people worldwide , including at least 11,000 in the United States

The Cowboys have only three players currently on campus, according to Gundy, who said 105 players were on hand for spring football last month.

Following Gundy’s comments, the state of Oklahoma issued a statement saying that, essentially, the decision to bring the football team back to campus would not be up to the coach.

“We will respect the advice of public health experts who make informed decisions in the best interests of the citizens of our nation and our state based on solid scientific data,” said the university statement. “We will also respect federal and state mandates and the Big 12 directives. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our university community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part in the state of Oklahoma to help stop the spread. “

Sports director Mike Holder also refused to support Gundy’s timeline, saying in a statement: “May 1 seems a bit ambitious.”

Gundy, who was at home with his wife Kristen and teenage sons Gunnar and Gage, said he continued to work from home and frequently held video conferences with his staff and players. He congratulated state first responders, nurses and doctors for their response to the coronavirus and does not take the damage caused by the virus lightly.

If he is able to implement his May 1 plan, Gundy said the program would require anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine and receive medical treatment.

According to the Cowboys’ coach, the protocol would be the same as if a player or staff member contracted the flu during a football season. An older employee who may have an underlying medical condition would not be allowed to return until declared healthy.

But the bottom line, according to Gundy, is that he wants the players to get back to work.

“I am not taking the risk of people getting sick,” said Gundy. “You have the virus, stay healthy, try to do what we can to help people who are sick. And we are losing lives, which is just terrible. The second part is that we still have to plan and keep moving on as life goes on and helping these people. “

