Zoom share zapped due to privacy concerns and analyst doubts

Zoom shares fell more than 7% on Monday afternoon, adding to their sharp drop in the past few days as the video conferencing app tackles privacy concerns and increased competition from deep-pocketed rivals .

Stock had hit a record high in March as demand for the app skyrocketed with millions of people around the world using it for everything from school lessons to business meetings amid locks imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But several reports last week that questioned the company’s data privacy practices have frightened investors, wiping out more than a third of the company’s market value from record highs.

The stock was down 7.7% to $ 118.30 at 1:30 p.m. Monday, among the worst performing stocks in Nasdaq.

Credit Suisse brokerage has lowered Zoom’s shares to “underperform” from “neutral”. Analysts on average assess the stock “hold,” according to Refinitiv data.

“While the implicit growth of new customers may seem undemanding compared to the recently disclosed growth of 20 participants, we expect that much of the recent increase will prove to be fleeting and / or come from free users or that are very difficult to monetize, “wrote Credit Suisse analysts. in a note.

Last week, at least two American lawyers requested information from Zoom following several reports questioning its confidentiality and its safety.

Some school districts in the United States have started banning the app for online home learning due to growing safety concerns, while the New York Department of Education said teachers should work with Microsoft Teams, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

Reuters also reported last week that Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, had banned its employees from using Zoom, citing “significant privacy and security concerns”.

While analysts believe that many problems, particularly those arising from user error, are likely to be resolved in the short term, others may remain for some time.

“Encryption issues have already prompted some high-level customers to reduce the use of Zoom, and we expect others to follow, even though the majority of organizations probably have no problems,” said Credit Suisse analysts.

Daily users of the company soared to more than 200 million in March, up from a maximum of 10 million previously, chief executive Eric Yuan said last week.

Microsoft teams that compete with Zoom had 44 million users worldwide as of March 18, Microsoft said last month, more than double the 20 million daily active users reported in November.