Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks order to postpone primary election and U.S. Supreme Court blocks extension of absentee ballot

The court sided with the Republicans who control the state legislature and opposed Monday’s executive decree from Evers, which aimed to delay the elections until June 9. The decision was 4-2, the conservative majority of the court supporting the GOP’s position.

Shortly after, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of the National and State Republican Party, blocking a lower court ruling that had given voters six more days – between polling day and April 13 – to postpone their postal ballots.

Instead, the United States Supreme Court said in decision 5-4 – opposed by court liberals – that Wisconsin should count only postmarked ballots by Tuesday. Of the nearly 1.3 million postal ballots requested, about 550,000 had not yet been returned by Monday morning.

The two decisions marked the latest twists and turns in the legal battles that plunged the primary into chaos as national and local election officials consolidated the polling stations and rushed to find workers and supplies for those who will open. .

Earlier on Monday, city and county officials across Wisconsin followed the executive order of Evers with their own polling station closure orders. The state Supreme Court ruling replaces these orders – but leaves questions about how local election officials will orchestrate a primary in the midst of a pandemic.

In Milwaukee, all but five of the city’s polling stations were closed, increasing the possibility of large crowds and long queues for everyone on Tuesday.

Evers had already planned to send the Wisconsin National Guard to the men’s polls while the poll workers resigned.

The governor had declared that he had no alternative plan to stop the elections if the state’s high court ruled against him.

“This is it. There is no plan B. There is no plan C,” he said.

The state supreme court ruling has exasperated local officials who have declared that the elections should not take place in the middle of a pandemic.

“Unbelievable. Wisconsin’s hyperpartisan Supreme Court is moving ahead with reckless elections that will certainly deprive tens of thousands of voters of their rights,” tweeted Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison.

In a joint statement, state Republican legislative leaders, Speaker of the Assembly, Robin Vos, and Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald said the elections “will go as planned.”

“The highest court in the state has ruled: the governor cannot unilaterally move the election date,” said the two men.

Evers had long insisted that he did not have the power to unilaterally move the elections. But he changed course on Monday, issuing a executive order postpone the primary from Tuesday to June 9, unless he and the legislature approve a different date. He said in order: “No Wisconsinite should ever have to choose between exercising their constitutional right to vote and being safe, secure and in good health”.

“I cannot in good conscience allow any type of rally that would spread the disease and put more lives at risk,” Evers said at a press conference after signing the order. “Public health experts from the Department of Health Services have informed me that, despite the heroic efforts and good work of our local election officials, tellers and national guards, there is no safe enough way to administer the vote in person. tomorrow.”

Asked at a press conference on Monday about why he thought he now has the legal authority to move the primary, Evers said circumstances have changed.

“We have had a major retraction in terms of the number of polling stations open. Obviously, anyone who can do basic calculations understands that if you have fewer places to serve voters, you will have more on these sites – numbers that easily stretch the system and frankly cause more … negative results for the people who are there, “said Evers.

The state has already seen record demands for more than 1.2 million mail-in ballots. The count updated by the election commission on Monday morning showed that around 550,000 postal ballots had been requested but not yet returned.

Wisconsin was the only one of 11 states to have April primaries to go ahead with in-person voting, after the other 10 delayed their primaries or voted by mail only.

Evers and Republican leaders of the state legislature have long resisted calls for the postponement of elections, which also involves a battle for a seat on the state’s Supreme Court that could determine the outcome of a voting right case in which more than 240,000 voters could be removed from office. the state rolls before the general elections of November.

But 11 days before the election, Evers reversed course and asked Parliament to quickly pass a law that would send a mail-in ballot to all voters in the state.

After the Republicans refused, Evers at the end of last week called them to a special session and asked them to postpone the primary. But the Senate and the Assembly adjourned on Saturday without voting on the Evers proposal.

US district judge William Conley ruled last week that absentee ballots could be returned until April 13 – six days after the in-person primary game – and that votes could not be counted until the.

He also implored state officials to move the primary – but said he had no power to order them to do so.

“This is a public health crisis that state lawmakers and the governor have refused to accept as serious enough to stop the statewide elections,” Conley said at a hearing with lawyers in the case conducted last week via Zoom.

In an urgent letter over the weekend, mayors of 10 of Wisconsin’s largest cities, including Milwaukee and Madison, wrote a letter to Andrea Palm, the state’s top health official, the inviting to “step up” and do what Ohio had done: its emergency powers to cancel the vote in person and send a ballot to each voter by mail.

“ALL the other states that faced this problem during the pandemic have developed a solution that respects democracy and protects the health of their citizens. We must do the same,” wrote the mayors. “The lives of our constituents depend on it.”

This story has been updated.