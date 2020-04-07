Wisconsin Governor Orders Postponement of Election from Tuesday to June

MADISON, Wisconsin – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released an executive order Monday to delay the state’s presidential primary by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that will most likely provoke a court challenge and inject new uncertainty as to the holding of the elections. Advanced.

Evers, a Democrat, previously opposed the postponement of Tuesday’s elections. But he pushes to postpone it until June 9 as criticisms are made of how voting in person can take place safely at a time when public health officials discourage groups of people from coming together to avoid spreading the virus. Some polling stations have already closed because nervous volunteers do not want to recruit them.

Evers was unable to reach an agreement with the Republicans to postpone the elections. His order comes after the GOP-controlled legislature denied his request to cancel the vote in person on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin election is seen as a national test case in a broader struggle over voter access to the coronavirus era, with major implications for the upcoming presidential elections – and, possibly, November general elections.

The order, which Evers had previously declared it had no legal power to surrender, was facing an immediate challenge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is 5-2 controlled by conservative judges. One of them is on the ballot on Tuesday and has not participated in other election-related legal battles, reducing the Conservative majority to 4-2.

The Evers order came while a separate legal battle was pending before the United States Supreme Court.

While several states had scheduled primaries in recent weeks, Wisconsin had been the only one to go ahead with in-person voting in the midst of the pandemic. Evers’ earlier insistence on moving forward was even more extraordinary given that he had issued a stay order and closed all non-essential businesses. Dozens of polling stations were closed.

“Your choice is to go vote in person and try to contract COVID-19 or stay at home,” said Democratic Senator Jon Erpenbach. “What do you think people are going to do?”

Evers and the Republicans first agreed that it was imperative that the elections take place because thousands of local offices are on the ballot Tuesday for terms that begin in two weeks. There is also an election to the state’s Supreme Court between the conservative president and a liberal opponent.

The election “must take place” because of the ending terms, said Republican Republican Ron Tusler, who tweeted this weekend that elections continued during the War of 1812 and the 1918 flu pandemic.

The state and national democratic parties, along with a host of other liberal and voter defense groups, have filed federal lawsuits to delay the elections and other changes. Last week, a Federal Court judge gave the Democrats a partial victory, allowing absentee ballots to be counted until April 13, which has delayed the release of election results until then. But the judge and later a federal court of appeal refused to postpone the elections.

The Republicans appealed to the United States Supreme Court, asking it not to allow absentee votes to be counted beyond Tuesday. They argue that partial results could be released. The court was considering whether to take action.

Wisconsin Election Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe warned the clerks not to challenge the federal court order and to release no results until April 13. To reduce the risk of this happening, Wolfe told the clerks to minimize access to the vote totals and do not release them until after 4:00 p.m. in April. 13.

Republicans want to cut participation, particularly in Milwaukee, a Democratic party, as it will benefit Republicans and Conservative Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who is seeking a 10-year term, said Erpenbach.

“The Democrats have always wanted to get out of the vote the day,” said Erpenbach. “If you watch the newspapers, watch TV, you know it’s dangerous right now.”

Meanwhile, mayors across the state, including Democrats in Wisconsin’s two largest cities, Milwaukee and Madison, urged Evers not to hold the elections for public safety. Evers first stated that he did not have the legal authority to do so and instead asked the Legislative Assembly to elect it by mail, as was done in Ohio.

Thousands of pollsters had said they would not work on Tuesday, which led Milwaukee to cut the planned number of polling stations from 180 to just five. The National Guard distributed supplies, including hand sanitizer, to state polling stations. In Madison, city workers erected plexiglass barriers to protect poll workers and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark the ballots.

George Dunst, 76, of Madison, is a former state election commission lawyer who has volunteered at his local polling station for almost every election since his retirement. But he does not go Tuesday for fear of contracting COVID-19.

“No matter what security measures you take, there will be an exposure,” he said. “Who knows who enters the polling station?”

As of Monday morning, a record 1.2 million mail-in ballots had been requested and more than 724,000 had been returned. Democrats fear that if the Supreme Court overturns the judge’s decision and shortens the time it takes to return and count the ballots, thousands of voters will be deprived of their rights and will not count their votes.