Why is car insurance not cheaper because of coronavirus shutdowns?

Chris Norlin, like so many others, is almost never behind the wheel as he follows the guidelines for staying at home and playing hide and seek with the coronavirus.

Which naturally leads him to wonder: why does he always pay so much for car insurance? The two cars in his household are now inactive in west Los Angeles, apart from the occasional grocery shopping trip.

“Surely with all the shelters at home and the reduction in driving, insurance companies will pay far fewer claims over the next few months,” said Norlin, 54.

That’s a good point. Why should someone pay the same amount to insure something when their risk is greatly reduced?

I contacted all the major auto insurers. Some recognized the change in circumstances, others did not.

Allstate announced on Monday that it will offer its customers a 15% break on their monthly premiums for April and May.

The company said it would return more than $ 600 million to policyholders through credits on their bank accounts, credit cards or Allstate accounts.

“It’s fair because less driving means fewer accidents,” said Allstate chief executive Tom Wilson.

He also said the company would offer free identity theft protection until the end of the year for all U.S. residents, as people increasingly live their lives online. You do not have to be an Allstate customer to qualify.

American Family Insurance, a small business in the Midwest, announced a similar program Monday, pledging to return approximately $ 200 million to customers.

Other vehicle insurers still seem to be fighting to do the good of the insured versus the good of the shareholders.

I can always tell when companies are not comfortable explaining themselves. They dodge my questions and tell me to speak with an industry group instead.

That’s what Progressive said when I asked if they were considering cutting rates during a pandemic, asking me to pass my question on to the American Property Casualty Insurance Assn.

This is also what AAA said when referring me to the Insurance Information Institute. Others, including Geico, State Farm and Farmers, had nothing to say when this column was put to bed.

“Regulators and insurers are working to find the right balance on expanding temporary agreements to provide immediate relief to policyholders affected by COVID,” said David A. Sampson, CEO of American Property Casualty Insurance Assn.

He added that “this is not the time for arbitrary and artificial appeals for national tariff decisions”.

California insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara said Monday he would review “all actions of insurance companies” to ensure that policyholders are treated fairly.

If insurers refuse to charge fair rates, he said, his agency “will exercise its authority under California law so that drivers do not pay too much for their insurance during this emergency”.

Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute, said that “insurers are working urgently to help clients overcome financial challenges.”

He said he expects other companies to follow the lead of Allstate and the American Family and “are also considering premium relief.”

It’s zonte. But what should we consider?

Either the risk is reduced or it is not. If this is the case – and this is clearly the case for many, if not most people – then it makes no sense for policyholders to pay the same premiums they paid when using their vehicle at daily.

“Insurers should certainly lower their premiums to reflect the dramatic reduction in the risks we face and now face, since the highways and streets are almost empty,” said Amy Bach, executive director of the advocacy group United Policyholders interests.

“Insurers seem very good at raising our rates when they perceive higher risk, but generally must be forced to do the opposite,” she told me.

“And when they add exclusions that reduce coverage, it appears that they rarely reduce premiums to compensate for the reduced coverage.”

Insurers generally reassess rates when coverage is renewed each year. If you drive less, your mileage will reflect this, which could lower your premiums on the road.

But most people could use a break right now.

Norlin insures two cars with AAA, a 2019 Audi Q2 and a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta. Before the coronavirus outbreak, he paid about $ 2,000 a year to cover the two vehicles.

Now the two cars are not going anywhere and Norlin is working from home.

He was surprised to learn that Allstate offered refunds to its customers. He said he had received no such awareness from the AAA.

The car parks are empty because the shops are closed during the coronavirus pandemic at Rancho Mirage. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

I asked if it bothered him.

“Well,” he replied, trying to be cool about it, “I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I just want to know that we, as consumers, are treated fairly.”

The fact that AAA, and most other insurers did not even want to address this issue when I contacted them suggests that consumers may not receive this fair mix in all cases.

Call your insurer. I heard anecdotally that some people have succeeded in reducing fares by reporting lower mileage. It never hurts to ask.

Wall Street analysts have noted that auto insurers will likely see higher profits this year as fewer claims are submitted due to keeping everyone going.

Industry has long known that there is a correlation between the number of kilometers driven and the probability of a crash.

“Insurers are taking advantage of consumers and small businesses who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rosemary Shahan, president of Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety.

“It is obscene for insurers to charge the same amount in these difficult times, especially when individuals, their families and small businesses find it difficult to stay afloat,” she said.

Unless an auto insurer can prove that home policyholders represent the same level of risk as those who drive – which they don’t – I agree with Shahan.

Oh, and for what it’s worth, AAA, Norlin says he will remember who had his back during the pandemic. And who hasn’t.