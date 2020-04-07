Why does Tom Brady always say goodbye to the Patriots?

Tom Brady said goodbye and thanks to the New England Patriots on March 17 with two sincere statements, one to the fans and one to the organization.

The Patriots and their fan base seem more than willing to let him pursue a new challenge with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without a hint of resentment. They also said goodbye from the bottom of their hearts and expressed their gratitude – be it through official statements, billboards or homemade signs – to a guy who led them to unprecedented success at over the past 20 years.

It was almost three weeks ago. So why is Brady still tweeting things like “Thanks, Pats Nation,” as well as a video that features many slow-motion footage of him in a Patriots uniform with an overlay telling him about all the incredible relationships that he knotted the team?

Why is he writing an essay published on Monday the Players Grandstand which begins, “Twenty years ago, I came to New England from a different coast …” and includes paragraphs like this:

“But more than any physical place, it will be the relationships I have forged in New England that I will miss the most. Of course, it starts with the whole organization of the New England Patriots, and Robert Kraft and all the Kraft family. It extends to countless other people who have played such a valuable role in my 20 years as a patriot. Teammates and coaches, past and present. Old friends, new friends, neighbors with whom we go every year. But most of all, I will miss the fans. “

Of course, the essay also includes information on how he needed a new challenge and how the Boucaniers welcomed him with open arms, and that’s great. He hasn’t necessarily touched on all of this yet.

But you’ve already said goodbye and thanks to everyone in New England. They said goodbye and thank you in return and were very kind about it.

You have made the decision to continue. Now do it.