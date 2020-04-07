Who’s Who Los Angeles Sports Stars Join PSA Coronavirus

With the top 12 professional sports franchises in southern California and colleges in the region all sidelined by the coronavirus, Will Walsh had an idea: what if he could get everyone on the same page – or at minus the same video screen – with a unit message to help slow the spread of COVID-19?

Walsh, who manages digital content for LAFC, approached the other 11 professional sports franchises, as well as the two main colleges, and asked a volunteer from each organization to record a public service announcement.

The result was a video, directed to the people of Los Angeles, in which a list at the bottom of All-Pros and All-Stars asks the fans to stay together, to remain united and to respect the directives of social distancing.

The PSA, recorded on Skype, presents Mike Trout and Walker Buehler from baseball; hockey player Dustin Brown and Josh Manson; footballer Jonathan dos Santos and Eduard Atuesta, who speak in the video in Spanish and English; basketball Kyle Kuzma, Landry Shamet and Nneka Ogwumike; NFL Jared Goff and Derwin James; as well as Nelson Spruce of the XFL L.A Wildcats, Mike Cronin of UCLA and Talanoa Hufanga of USC.

Each athlete and coach, speaking from home, read the same 108-word message, the videos then being edited into a one-minute package.

“These are unprecedented times,” said Kings defenseman Dustin Brown at the top.

The players then repeat the message that “it’s bigger than sport” and stress that people should wash their hands, avoid public gatherings and hoarding of food, and stay away from crowded stores.

“We’re all in the same boat,” said Josh Manson of the Ducks before several athletes joined them with a chorus of “It’s bigger than sport.”