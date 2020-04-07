Who is Dominic Raab? Former Brexiteer lawyer Boris Johnson

While the timing is now very uncertain for the British public, Johnson’s transfer of certain functions to Raab should be relatively transparent and should not affect immediate government operations.

What will happen less clearly if Johnson is incapacitated for more than a few days. There is no clear “Plan B” in the British constitution or in the Cabinet Manual – which sets out the rules of government – for who should take over if Johnson is unable to lead the countries, experts told Reuters.

One thing that should help in terms of continuity: unlike the United States, where a president can come from a party different from that of the leaders of the Congress, the British government is entirely composed of deputies of the party Johnson, who won the most seats in the December Election – which means it functions as a single entity.

Raab, a 46-year-old former lawyer, was elected to parliament in 2010 and spent his entire political career in the same wing of the party, which secretly longed for Johnson to take the lead seriously. Like Johnson, Raab is a longtime defender of Brexit who was ready to be a thorn in the side of his own party when he had a more pro-European leadership. Despite his Eurosceptic tendencies, his qualities were noticed by this pro-European leadership, and when the Prime Minister at the time, David Cameron, was re-elected in 2015, Raab was offered a job in government. At the time, Raab was seen as a rising star within the party, and his promotion was seen as a way for Cameron to strengthen his own Eurosceptic credentials. Raab previously served in Theresa May’s cabinet as secretary of Brexit, only to resign in protest against the deal she finally made with the EU. And although he ran against Johnson at the Conservative leadership competition last summer, he has been extremely loyal to the Prime Minister since. Although Raab may be less socially liberal than Johnson, it is very unlikely that he will stray dramatically from the Prime Minister’s agenda in the short term – not just because there simply are not enough time to change government policy in times of national crisis. , but also because the British cabinet works on the principle of collective responsibility.

