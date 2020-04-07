WHO hesitates to recommend everyone to use masks: “Research is limited”

The World Health Organization expressed reluctance on Monday to approve the use of masks for everyone outside to protect themselves from the coronavirus, saying there was “limited research” on their effectiveness in stopping the pandemic.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that countries “want to do everything they can to protect themselves and others” – but said that more research was needed to find out whether the general population would benefit from additional protection.

“What is clear is that there is little research in this area,” said Tedros during a press briefing. “We encourage countries that are considering using masks for the general population to study their effectiveness so that we can all learn.”

He said shrinking the supply of masks should be a priority for frontline healthcare workers.

But the organization will now recommend equipment outside medical centers in certain high-risk situations, he said.

“Countries may consider using masks in communities where other measures such as hand washing and physical distance are more difficult due to lack of water or poor living conditions,” said said Tedros.

Tedros said they also recommend using face masks for sick people and those caring for an infected person at home.

“If masks are worn, they must be used correctly and safely,” he said.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using a non-medical cloth over the face as an “additional voluntary public health measure”.

