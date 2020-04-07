WhatsApp limits transmission because peaks of disinformation of coronaviruses

The new limits are still the strictest in WhatsApp.
The chat app has gradually tightened restrictions on its forwarding function, where a user can easily choose multiple groups or people to receive the message. Two years ago, one user could forward a forwarded message to 250 groups at a time, with each group capable of hosting hundreds of users.
Last year, the company reduced this limit to five groups at a time. Now it is one, although a user could theoretically still transmit the same message to individuals or groups one by one.
WhatsApp has long been plagued by misinformation, but the ease with which its group chats and transfer capabilities can be used to deliver such content has been amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike Facebook or Instagram, WhatsApp fully encrypts its messages, which means that the company has no idea what is said or shared. And unlike Facebook, it does not have the ability to attach a warning and an explanation to messages deemed false by fact checkers.
The five-time transmission limit was introduced after viral hoax messages in India contributed to more than a dozen lynchings in 2018. WhatsApp says the transfer has been reduced by 25% as a result.
Experts welcomed the stricter limit announced on Tuesday but said it still does not go far enough.
Banaji and Bhat told CNN Business that without other measures, such as the ability to report, ban and prosecute users who transmit hateful and hateful information, “this new measure for highly transmitted content will necessarily prove to be ineffective”.
“Our work in India has suggested the urgent need for advanced limits as one of a set of measures to curb the rapid spread of hate speech and misinformation,” they added.
WhatsApp has taken other steps in light of the coronavirus pandemic to combat misinformation, such as donating money to fact-checking organizations, some of which operate accounts to which people can send messages. They have also teamed up with international and national health organizations to create discussion robots capable of answering questions from coronaviruses.
A WhatsApp spokesperson told CNN Business that this feature is still being tested.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/dEQBnnQfamM/index.html