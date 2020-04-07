WhatsApp limits transmission because peaks of disinformation of coronaviruses

A message received by a person on the Facebook ((FB)The platform that has already been transmitted five times can now only be transmitted to one cat at a time.

The new limits are still the strictest in WhatsApp.

The chat app has gradually tightened restrictions on its forwarding function, where a user can easily choose multiple groups or people to receive the message. Two years ago, one user could forward a forwarded message to 250 groups at a time, with each group capable of hosting hundreds of users.

Last year, the company reduced this limit to five groups at a time. Now it is one, although a user could theoretically still transmit the same message to individuals or groups one by one.

“We have seen a significant increase in the amount of transfer which users say may seem overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation,” WhatsApp said in a blog post. “We think it is important to slow down the dissemination of these messages so that WhatsApp remains a place for personal conversation.”

WhatsApp has long been plagued by misinformation, but the ease with which its group chats and transfer capabilities can be used to deliver such content has been amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike Facebook or Instagram, WhatsApp fully encrypts its messages, which means that the company has no idea what is said or shared. And unlike Facebook, it does not have the ability to attach a warning and an explanation to messages deemed false by fact checkers.

WhatsApp, like other text messaging platforms, has been used in recent months to deliver messages that often contain a mixture of virus statements, some specific and others who have been debunked by medical experts. The problem is now so acute that world leaders are urging people to stop sharing unverified information using the app.

The five-time transmission limit was introduced after viral hoax messages in India contributed to more than a dozen lynchings in 2018. WhatsApp says the transfer has been reduced by 25% as a result.

Experts welcomed the stricter limit announced on Tuesday but said it still does not go far enough.

London School of Economics professors Shakuntala Banaji and Ram Bhat, who studied the spread of disinformation via WhatsApp in India, said stricter transmission limits should already have been in place.

Banaji and Bhat told CNN Business that without other measures, such as the ability to report, ban and prosecute users who transmit hateful and hateful information, “this new measure for highly transmitted content will necessarily prove to be ineffective”.

“Our work in India has suggested the urgent need for advanced limits as one of a set of measures to curb the rapid spread of hate speech and misinformation,” they added.

Here's how to debunk your friends and family's theories of coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy
A study conducted last year by the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil found that while limiting transmission to five groups could delay the spread of disinformation “depending on the virality of the content, these limits are not effective in preventing a message to quickly reach the entire network. ”

WhatsApp has taken other steps in light of the coronavirus pandemic to combat misinformation, such as donating money to fact-checking organizations, some of which operate accounts to which people can send messages. They have also teamed up with international and national health organizations to create discussion robots capable of answering questions from coronaviruses.

The platform is also working on a new feature that would allow users to take a message they have received and quickly search the web to check its content. In screenshots shared with TechCrunch last month, a magnifying glass appears next to a message, which would take the user to an associated Google search.

A WhatsApp spokesperson told CNN Business that this feature is still being tested.

