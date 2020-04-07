WhatsApp Cracks Down on Coronavirus Misinformation

WhatsApp has put new restrictions on forwarded messages in order to fight against disinformation about the coronavirus.

Users can now forward certain messages to one conversation at a time instead of the previous limit of five, the service said on Tuesday. The rule applies to messages that have already been transmitted several times, which WhatsApp labels with two arrows.

The move aims to slow down viral messages that can overwhelm users and “contribute to the spread of misinformation,” according to WhatsApp. The platform said it saw an increase in transmission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think it’s important to slow down the spread of these messages so that WhatsApp remains a place for personal conversation,” the company said in a statement. blog post.

WhatsApp has been working to restrict the transfer since 2018, when viral messages were allegedly linked to a series of beatings in India. He recently fought against the spread of fake treatments for coronaviruses, such as claims that hot fluids would kill the virus, according to reports.

WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook has taken an equally aggressive stance against disinformation about the coronavirus.

The social media giant has pledged to delete content that propagates conspiracy theories about the virus or promises to cure it.

WhatsApp said it was working with authorities such as the World Health Organization to help people get accurate information during the virus crisis. Users can also submit suspicious messages to independent fact checkers.