‘What day is it?’ and other ways in which media companies are creative in the midst of the pandemic

Once a week, I want to present some sources of inspiration, examples of media and tech industry creativity in times of crisis, and general reasons to rejoice in otherwise devastating times. So here is the last list, focusing on the media world, since this is my pace.

– Many media companies provide resources for newly educated children at home and their parents. Here’s a great resource, from National Geographic, full of “quizzes, videos, science experiments and even home classroom resources …”

– Facebook and Instagram are working with the Small Business Association to ensure that owners and operators know the loan options …

– Apple bought 20 million N95 masks for hospitals, and now it is accelerating to produce one million face masks for medical workers per week …

– Éric Smillie, newsletter subscriber: The publication Design at Indeed “created a set of peaceful videoconferencing backgrounds to brighten people’s days now that we spend so much time on calls …

– Steve Hartman, CBS News correspondent, teaches Kindness 101 , one online Classes for children about courage, character and other values ​​…

– Disney Animation launches a new digital series, “At home with Olaf” “created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Expressed at home by Josh Gad …”

— The gardians The Upside weekly newsletter find “silver liners, survivor stories and funny interludes” during this pandemic …

The Furlough Fund