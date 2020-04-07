‘What day is it?’ and other ways in which media companies are creative in the midst of the pandemic

Once a week, I want to present some sources of inspiration, examples of media and tech industry creativity in times of crisis, and general reasons to rejoice in otherwise devastating times. So here is the last list, focusing on the media world, since this is my pace.
– Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of ‘Hamilton’ surprised a young Broadway fan with a Zoom session, Marianne Garvey reports…
– Everything was reported on John Krasinski’s YouTube program, “Some Good News”, which quickly became one of the successes of the stop … Sunday’s episode with “Hamilton” has already exceeded 4 million views …
– The stage production of “Fleabag” arrives on Amazon for charity, Sandra Gonzalez reports…
– Broadway Cares continues to organize inspiring fundraisers …
– Many media companies provide resources for newly educated children at home and their parents. Here’s a great resource, from National Geographic, full of “quizzes, videos, science experiments and even home classroom resources …”
– Bookstore East get a lot of loveand rightly so. The online store helps support independent bookstores who really need help right now …
– Facebook and Instagram are working with the Small Business Association to ensure that owners and operators know the loan options …
– Apple bought 20 million N95 masks for hospitals, and now it is accelerating to produce one million face masks for medical workers per week …
– Éric Smillie, newsletter subscriber: The publication Design at Indeed “created a set of peaceful videoconferencing backgrounds to brighten people’s days now that we spend so much time on calls …
– HBO provided useful information on Monday, including a conference room “Succession” …
– Stay on the background theme, murals on the theme of coronaviruses appear around the world…
– “Sunday today” presented “good deeds” by model citizens like Sue, who helps keep the Stop and Shop in West Islip, NY, working for customers …
– Steve Hartman, CBS News correspondent, teaches Kindness 101, one online Classes for children about courage, character and other values …
– WJW, the Fox subsidiary in Cleveland, went viral last week with a new segment of public service: “What day is it?” Todd Meany has the daily report for those who have lost track of time. Here is Monday’s payment …
– Disney Animation launches a new digital series, “At home with Olaf” “created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Expressed at home by Josh Gad …”
– American late night shows are now all “Quarantine TV”, and shows are incredibly creative …
— The gardians The Upside weekly newsletter find “silver liners, survivor stories and funny interludes” during this pandemic …
– The AP is running a new daily feature called “5 things to know today – this does not concern the virus. ” Here is Monday’s list …
— And to top it all, CNN’s weekly “Good Stuff” newsletter, on the best things in life, is more essential than ever …
The Furlough Fund
Seattle Times reporter Paige Cornwell created something wonderful last week: a GoFundMe page to support journalists who have been on leave, laid off, or whose hours have been reduced due to the pandemic. “The response has been incredible,” she told me by email. Page exceeded $ 40,000 in donations on Mondayand she’s about to raise the bar higher. “I have now received submissions from more than 100 journalists across the United States who have been affected and who will use the funds for rent, bills and, in the case of a journalist, to cover processing costs. medical after she was diagnosed with COVID-19., “she said. Journalists in need of financial assistance can complete the submission form here…
