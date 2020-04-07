WeWork sues SoftBank for $ 3 billion takeover bid

WeWork sued SoftBank after Japanese conglomerate said last week give up a $ 3 billion offer for actions in the struggling office sharing start-up.

In the trial, which was widely expected after the tender was withdrawn last week, a special committee of the board of directors of WeWork, the parent company We Co., alleged that SoftBank had breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders minority by not responding to the offer.

“SoftBank’s failure to comply with the tender offer constitutes a manifest violation of its contractual obligations … as well as a violation of SoftBank’s fiduciary obligations to minority shareholders of WeWork, including hundreds of employees current and former, “the special committee said in the release.

The offer would have enriched only a few wealthy investors, including the disgraced co-founder Adam Neumann, who would have managed to earn nearly $ 2 billion in golden parachute even after the implosion of his company’s IPO plans.

However, the tender would also have given hundreds of millions to WeWork employees who saw their equity in the business shrink after last year’s IPO. Last week, Softbank expressed concern over its fiduciary duty to its own investors.

The lawsuit comes just days after the Post reported that the struggling office leasing giant was in talks to hire an outside consultant to help it renegotiate its leases as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its activities worldwide .

“As part of our plan to seek profitable growth, we are conducting a comprehensive review of operations and assets globally to resize operations and optimize our real estate portfolio,” said a late March – word of WeWork. “As we work through this process, we work with industry partners, where appropriate.”

With post wires