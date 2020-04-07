Video shows British hangars turned into mortuary for coronavirus victims

A frightening video shows a temporary morgue erected inside hangars at an abandoned military base in the UK as the coronavirus pandemic kills thousands in Britain.

The two hangars, which can hold 600 coffins each, were converted to the Royal Air Force Upper Heyford in Oxfordshire, while the death toll in COVID-19 country jumped to 5,383 on Monday, according to SWNS.

One of the workers, who declined to be identified, said construction began last Friday to convert the two hangars, the distribution center said.

“It is strange to work there, everyone keeps their distance and wears masks,” said the employee. “It’s a little strange, you can laugh or cry, but you just have to do your job.”

Inside the temporary morgue, there are smaller shelves to hold the bodies of children killed by the pandemic, according to the press service.

Other work is expected to start in two more hangars and five more are on hold, bringing the total capacity possible to 5,400 people, the report said.

The Oxfordshire County Council has confirmed that the former World War II airfield – which closed in 1993 – is used as a temporary mortuary.

“As in all other regions of the country, there are long-standing emergency plans to provide additional mortuary space during emergencies,” said the council.

“Partners from organizations such as the National Health Service, registry services, the coroner’s office and local authorities meet regularly to review the demands that may be placed on Oxfordshire during the coronavirus epidemic.”