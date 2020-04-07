Venezuelan refugees return home amidst coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic cuts Colombia’s flights, borders and economy, some Venezuelan migrants say they have no choice but to return home – where they could face further economic devastation worse and a ruined health infrastructure.

“We want these days that will change our daily lives, that will change our common and ordinary life, to protect those who need it most,” said Colombian President Iván Duque, when he announced the implementation quarantine. The country’s most vulnerable residents, he said, will receive state support.

Yormedis Quevedo, 21, worked in a cafe in the Colombian capital Bogotá for about three months before the virus spread to the country. After the business slowdown, she was released.

A week ago, she and her 2-year-old son lived in a hotel room. Now they live on the street. Speaking to CNN over the phone, Quevedo said she plans to return to Caracas, the house she left more than a year ago. “I am thinking of returning to Venezuela, but I have no money to leave,” she said. “I can’t walk there because of my son, but the streets here in Bogotá are difficult and I have nowhere to go.”

“I sold bags. I also worked in delivery restaurants because several people gave me this opportunity, but with the situation that occurs with the coronavirus, it is not the same thing anymore”, Paul Feasts told Reuters as he walked on the side of a road behind a light blue mask.

“If there is no one on the street, how will we work?” he said.

According to a statement from the Colombian migration agency on Sunday, nearly 600 Venezuelans returned to their country via the Simón Bolívar international bridge in the border town of Cúcuta. More than 20 buses carrying children, women and men arrived at the border with “foreigners” who had voluntarily decided to leave for Venezuela, the statement said. According to the agency, their state of health was checked before crossing the border.

But Venezuela can be an even more dangerous destination. With the country’s health system in a state of collapse and an economy on a constant downward spiral, local doctors fear Venezuela will be hit hard by the virus. Lack of water, food, electricity and medical supplies, compounded by soaring inflation and crushing American sanctions have left the country largely unprepared for contagion. On Monday, Venezuelan Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez announced 165 cases of coronavirus and 7 deaths to date on the state-run VTV.

Colombian President Duque on Saturday called for solidarity among neighboring nations. “Colombia cannot fall into xenophobia or the stigmatization of Venezuelan migrants,” he said on Facebook, urging the country not to turn its back on those who are victims of a political crisis, and now victims. of the pandemic.

Despite the challenges caused by the spread of the virus, Duque has promised to continue the assistance programs already in place to help migrants. But the pandemic has wreaked havoc on local and federal economies in the country, and help is also needed for Colombian citizens.

“We can’t pay their rent. We don’t pay it for Colombians, much less for Venezuelans. I’m sorry I can’t pay that. We already pay for food, births, daycare, schools, we are offering the job, “said Bogotá mayor Claudia López on Tuesday.

“I am very sorry that the only thing we cannot cover is the rent,” she said, asking the federal government to provide more funds.

Edyd Briceño, 29, of Maracay, Venezuela, told CNN by phone that since the virus got in, there has been no work, which makes his already difficult life even more difficult.

For months, he survived recycling articles and selling “tinto”, black coffee in the streets of Bogotá. Today, he finds himself alongside Queveda and others, sleeping on the streets, debating when he should return to the place he once called home.

He was unable to contact his family in Venezuela, but he hopes to find a way to make the bus trip and avoid the trip on foot. “I wish things were different, I really mean it,” he said with a hint of desperation in his voice. “But with this virus, I have nothing left.”