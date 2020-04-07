Vatican highlights – CNN

The full name of the country is the Vatican City State, and it is the spiritual and governing center of the Roman Catholic Church.

It stands on Vatican Hill in the northwest of Rome, Italy, west of the Tiber. It includes approximately 100 acres.

High stone walls surround most of the Vatican City.

Historical documentation reveals that St. Peter was crucified in or near the Neronian gardens on Vatican Hill and buried at the foot of the hill directly below the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica. Excavations at the basilica between 1940 and 1957 made it possible to locate the tomb supposed to be Saint-Pierre.

Saint Peter’s basilica

It is the second largest Christian church in the world after the basilica of Yamoussoukro in Côte d’Ivoire. Saint Pierre is not a cathedral, which is the main church of a bishop. The pope is the bishop of Rome, and his cathedral church is in Rome.

Built on the foundations of the first St. Peter, the new basilica lasted 120 years. Masonry, sculpture, painting and mosaic work continued for almost 200 years.

The dome of the basilica was designed by Michelangelo and measures 400 feet high and 138 feet in diameter.

The church has the shape of a cross and is almost 700 feet long, 450 feet wide at its widest point and stands on more than 18,000 square yards.

In the caves or necropolis, under the basilica, there is a papal funerary chamber. The graves of many popes, including Saint Peter (the first pope), are found here.

Vatican Palace

The Vatican palaces consist of several connected buildings with more than 1,000 rooms. In the palaces there are apartments, chapels, museums, meeting rooms and government offices.

The Palace of Sixtus V is the residence of the pope.

Museums, archives, library, gardens and other Vatican offices make up the rest of the palaces.

The Sistine Chapel

A separate structure from the basilica, designed to be the Pope’s chapel, was commissioned by Pope Sixtus IV della Rovere.

The Sistine Chapel was designed by architect Giovanni dei Dolci. The decorations by Pier Matteo d’Amelia, Michelangelo, Raphael and others continued for 60 years after the work was completed.

It is the site of the papal conclave and the place of elections for the new pope.

It is one of the most famous biblical art galleries in the world with the ceiling by Michelangelo, the tapestries by Raphael and the Last Supper by Rosselli.

Chronology

320s – Construction begins on the first Saint-Pierre, by order of Constantine the Great.

1473-1481 – The Sistine Chapel is built.

April 18, 1506 – Pope Nicolas V begins to reconstruct and enlarge the Saint Peter’s basilica.

1508-1512 – Michelangelo paints the ceiling of the Sistine chapel.

February 11, 1929 – The signing of the Lateran Pacts between the Holy See and Italy established the State of the Vatican City, the smallest independent nation in the world, covering only 109 acres.

June 7, 1929 – The Lateran Treaty is ratified. Pope Pius XI renounces all claims to the Papal States and Italy accepts the creation of the independent State of the Vatican City.

1950 – Declared a holy year by Pope Pius XII, it is also the year in which an excavation for a metro in Rome leads to an archaeological discovery which has spread to the ground under St. Peter’s Basilica.

October 11, 1962 – November 21, 1964 – The 21st Ecumenical Council of the Roman Catholic Church, known as Vatican II, is held under the orders of Pope John XXIII. The council included 2,700 clergy from all walks of Christianity seeking to improve relations with the Catholic Church. At the end of the council, there is a new pope, Paul VI, a new constitution for the Church and new reforms.

June 2011 – Pope Benedict XVI sends the first Vatican tweet announcing the opening of the news portal, "Dear friends, I have just launched News.va Praise be to our Lord Jesus Christ! With my prayers and my blessings, Benedict XVI."

May 23, 2012 – October 6, 2012 – Paolo Gabriele, butler of Pope Benedict XVI, is arrested for the illegal possession of confidential documents. The documents are hundreds of personal letters and confidential documents that were handed over to Italian journalist and author Gianluigi Nuzzi. Gabriele is tried, sentenced and sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Vatican court.

November 10, 2012 – Claudio Sciarpelletti, computer technician, sentenced to two months suspended prison sentence for disclose Vatican secrets to the media.

December 22, 2012 – Gabriele is pardoned by the Pope and immediately returned to his family.

May 2013 – a smartphone application is launched by Missio, a smartphone application is launched by Pope Francis . The app provides Catholic news from the Vatican and around the world.

November 24, 2013 – The Vatican exhibits for the first time the bones of a man who was long believed to be St. Peter, one of the founding fathers of the Christian church.

2014 – The Pontifical Council for Social Communications launches the Pope App, to follow papal events and Servizio Internet Vaticano – Direzione TLC launches Vatican.va , the official application of the Holy See.

January 10, 2019 – The Holy See launches its official athletics team after receiving the blessing from the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI). Among the first members of the Vatican athletics team were nuns, priests, Swiss guards, museum workers, carpenters and maintenance workers.

March 4, 2019 – Pope Francis announces that the Vatican archives of wartime Pope Pius XII will be opened to researchers on March 2, 2020.

March 22, 2019 – American: The Jesuit Review publishes an extract from a book by his Vatican correspondent, “The Election of Pope Francis: An Inside Account of the Conclave That Changed History”. The book reveals how many votes were cast and who received them in the 2013 election of Pope Francis.