Vanuatu: tropical cyclone Harold hits the Pacific nation

The cyclone hit Espiritu Santo on Monday, then moved southeast on the island of Pentecost a few hours later. Harold got even stronger during the day, with winds increasing to 270 km / h and gusts reaching over 300 km / h.

Winds on the Vanuatu Islands are expected to ease on Tuesday as storms move away from the nation.

A few days earlier, the storm swept through the Solomon Islands, where a boat was hit by rough seas associated with the cyclone. The bodies of six of the 27 missing in the incident were found, according to a declaration Royal Solomon Islands Police Monday.

The Vanuatu Department of Meteorology and Geohazards had warned that the storm would bring hurricane-force winds with heavy rain and flash floods over the lower areas of the islands. Some communication lines have been interrupted.

The department has issued a red alert, the highest level possible, as well as several severe wind warnings for all coastal areas of Vanuatu. He said the ships were “strongly advised against going out to sea”.

The Vanuatu government declared a state of emergency on March 26 due to the coronavirus panic, stopping flights to and from the country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the last international flight departed on March 21.

The country has yet to register confirmed virus cases, but social gatherings of more than five people have been banned, shops, bars and restaurants have been closed at 7:30 p.m. and public transportation stops at 9 p.m.

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office said the restrictions would not apply to those seeking safe homes or evacuation centers due to the storm.

Tropical cyclone Harold is expected to continue moving southeast over the next 36 to 48 hours and is expected to pass near Fiji, which could result in hurricane-force winds over the most populous southern island of Viti Levu on Wednesday. .