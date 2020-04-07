United Credit Card Offers 60,000 Bonus Miles

CNN underlined examines financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the Points Guy affiliate network if you apply for and are approved for a card, but our reports are always independent and objective.

Although travel is not a priority for most people right now, the airlines will fly again, and we will likely see some great deals to get travelers back on the planes. When this happens, it will be useful to have a mileage reserve for frequent flyers, and for those looking to quickly increase their balances, United Airlines is currently offering a limited-time credit card offer that is worth considering.

Right now, the staff United Explorer Card offers a sign-up bonus of 60,000 miles when you spend $ 3,000 in the first three months after opening the account. There is no annual fee on this card for the first year, then an annual fee of $ 95 from the second year.

the United Explorer Card earn United MileagePlus miles, which are easily redeemable on United as well as on flights of the airline’s 20+ Star Alliance partners. While United now uses a dynamic pricing structure instead of a fixed reward table to set the price for award tickets, the airline’s website is able to find inventory of partner airlines, making it easier to visualization of route options, seat search and confirmation of your next award trip.

United credit card: welcome offer and solid flight benefits

This limited time registration offer of 60,000 miles on the United Explorer Card nothing sneezing. With United United award tickets from 5,000 one-way miles, these bonus points could cover 12 tickets at the lowest fare, which means you can take your whole family on a much needed beach vacation once the current crisis passed.

If you are dreaming of how much vacation you will need in a few months, United Miles might be worth having in your pocket.

You will earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on United with the United Explorer Card, as well as in restaurants and hotel stays booked directly with the hotel. These rates of pay are not the best in their class, Favorite Chase Sapphire Card earns 2 points per dollar on meals and all trips – not just on United flights – and you can transfer Chase points to United miles at a 1: 1 ratio.

However, with the United Explorer Card, you will also get one piece of checked baggage free for you and one for a companion on the same reservation, a pair of unique United Club lounge passes each year (which would cost you $ 59 each otherwise), 25% return to United by flight priority shopping and boarding on flights operated by United.

Those who hope to register Global entry or TSA PreCheck will also appreciate the reimbursement of fees of up to $ 100 on the United Explorer card – enough to fully cover the cost of the application. The card also has no overseas transaction fees, so it’s safe to use it abroad once international travel resumes.

In addition, at this time, you can earn 500 Premier Qualifying Points (PQP) for every $ 12,000 spent on the card, up to a maximum of 1000 PQP per calendar year, which can be applied up to elite United Platinum. In addition, United announced that this the limit will be doubled for cardholders from May 1 until the end of 2020, you will therefore be able to bank up to 2000 PQP in 2020 if you choose the right time.

Remember, CNN underlined recommends that you only make purchases that you would otherwise make with money, checks or a debit card. Do not find yourself in credit card interest paying debts.

You should always be careful to apply for too many credit cards in quick succession and consider the rules that banks use for people who take a lot of cards quickly. For example, Chase – the bank that issues United credit cards – will not approve any new credit cards for people who have already obtained five or more credit cards from all banks in the past 24 months. This is colloquially known as Chase’s 5/24 rule.

This United credit card offer is valid for a limited time

You may want to consider taking advantage of this United credit card offer for the future.

Getting a credit card for an airline right now is definitely an investment in the future, as you probably won’t be able to use most of its benefits at the moment. But it might be a good idea to withdraw this card to earn the sign-up bonus, especially since you can use the miles on the road not only for United flights, but also for flights on any partner airline. from United.

We have already seen such high bonus offers on this card, so this may not be the last time you can get this bonus. But the current registration offer will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to block 60,000 bonus miles on the United Explorer Card, don’t wait too long to act.

