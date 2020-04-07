Unemployment assistance for pending California freelancers

New federal law provides freelancers with much-needed unemployment insurance coverage following the coronavirus pandemic. But California employment officials have yet to implement the new rules, as they await federal government directives.

This means that for the moment, freelancers have no way of asking for help unless they claim to be “misclassified” employees or to have voluntarily contributed to the unemployment insurance program individually or through the through an employer, which is not required by the new federal law.

The need for coverage is particularly acute in California, home to contracts and other jobs in the “gigantic economies” that was among the first states to shut down much of its economy to stem the spread of the disease.

Officials from the California Employment Development Department, which administers the state’s unemployment insurance program, said they were awaiting federal directives on the new pandemic unemployment assistance program, which was adopted by Congress and signed by President Trump on March 27.

The law covers employees on leave and dismissed workers, as well as independent contractors, the self-employed and the self-employed, who would not normally be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“Under the federal government CARES Law, the federal government has approved funding for additional unemployment insurance benefits for workers affected by COVID 19, including the self-employed, “department spokesman Barry C. White said in an email. “ESD has received only general information from the United States Department of Labor, but needs more details to complete the construction of programming for the implementation of these changes.”

The US Department of Labor, however, has pointed out details guidance given to states last week.

Freelancers who have attempted to file unemployment claims in California since the CARES law was passed have expressed confusion. Current state forms require salary information from W-2 forms, which are provided only to employees, not the self-employed.

Joseph Bartlett, an independent lawyer in Santa Monica, said he had completed the unemployment application but was unable to enter income information.

“The only income information they asked for was for W-2. I have not received a W-2 for 25 years, “he said. “I hope they send me some sort of acknowledgment and allow me to modify the application.”

In other states, labor officials are already implementing federal law.

New York, for example, has detailed information about the new unemployment assistance program on its website. Freelancers can use the Checklist for “Assistance in the event of an unemployment pandemic” to see that they qualify. The agency also has a separate section application guide for the self-employed.

Like other states overwhelmed with unemployment insurance claims during the coronavirus shutdown, the New York Department of Labor is asking applicants for patience. New applicants are invited to apply for services in alphabetical order to reduce pressure on the system. (People whose last name starts with A-F apply on Monday; G-N, Tuesday, etc.)

However, the New York Department of Labor assures residents that even if they are late, they will receive backdated benefits on the date of their unemployment.

Californians have received no such assurance. Monday afternoon, the state unemployment benefits website included a coronavirus 2019 information page. However, he reiterated that he was waiting for advice before applying the CARES law.

In particular, California was one of the first states to issue a residence order on March 19. This ordinance effectively shut down non-core businesses and sent workers on time and part-time, often without pay. Three weeks later, millions of unemployed Californians are struggling to pay for groceries and rent while waiting for the help they promised.

Several federal laws have been passed in recent weeks to provide paid leave, $ 1,200 stimulus checks and unemployment coverage for those otherwise prevented from claiming the primary national safety net for displaced workers. By far the most important element of this aid is unemployment cover.

Unlike one-time stimulus checks and sick leave, which would provide up to two weeks’ wages, the unemployment assistance program could provide up to $ 4,200 in monthly assistance to unemployed Californians. . This assistance would last up to 39 weeks.

However, unemployment benefits are managed through a federal-state partnership. While the federal government provides certain rules, states have the freedom to set their own limits and administer the programs.

When asked for an estimate of when the state would update its website and implement CARES ACT, the California Employment Development Department did not respond.

The agency’s website simply states that the agency is “working quickly” pending final directives from the federal government, adding: “It takes at least three weeks to process a claim for unemployment benefits and make payment to most eligible workers. We appreciate your patience. “

Calls and emails to the office of Governor Gavin Newsom were not immediately returned.

Kristof is the editor of SideHusl.com, an independent website examining opportunities to make money in the concert economy.